Health and MVA officials are in the preliminary stages of using vehicle emission testing sites statewide as coronavirus testing stations, after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced earlier this month state officials were pursuing that option.
Whitney Nichels, a spokesperson for the state's Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) with the Department of Transportation, said the MVA and Health Department are working together to determine the best locations for repurposing emission testing sites for coronavirus testing, but that a timeline for opening those was not set.
Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for the state's Health Department, also said a testing plan, site locations and other details are being determined. As of last week, the site in Frederick was closed, as the entrance gate leading to the three-lane building was shut.
Gov. Hogan mentioned five testing sites would be available at a press conference Monday, and Mike Ricci, a spokesman from his office said more details on those should be available later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.