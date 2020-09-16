Frederick County recorded its 122nd death attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
After going long stretches this summer without any virus-related deaths, the county has now reported eight since Aug. 21. Prior to that, it had not registered one since July 29.
The latest victim was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.
Her death was one of six reported across Maryland due to COVID-19 and brings the overall number in the state to 3,712 since the pandemic began.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 643 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday to raise the overall number of confirmed cases in the state to 117,888.
In Frederick County, the number of cases went up by 26 over the past 24 hours and now stands at 3,811.
While the number of cases and deaths went up, the state reported declines in both the seven-day positivity rate and current hospitalizations.
The positivity rate, a rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, fell from 3.62 percent to 3.44 percent statewide.
In Frederick County, it dropped from 2.81 percent to 2.59 percent.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations dropped by 24 down to 347 across the state. The number of patients in intensive care fell by seven to 86.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were two COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, and one of them was in intensive care.
The county’s seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents shot back over eight for the first time since Aug. 19. It now stands at 8.09 after making a jump from Tuesday’s number (7.38).
Statewide, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents jumped from 8.89 to 9.47.
The target number is five to expand in-person learning in schools, according to the State Board of Education.
Prince George’s County continues to lead the state by a wide margin with 28,034 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Montgomery County is the only other Maryland jurisdiction among 24 with more than 20,000 cases. It’s total stood at 21,467 Wednesday.
