Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Frederick County reached an all-time high Tuesday for the second time in three days and the 10th time since the start of December, according to data provided by the Frederick County Health Department.
There were 72 patients at Frederick Health Hospital being treated for COVID-19, including nine in the 19-bed intensive care unit.
The overall number of COVID-19 patients tops the previous high of 71 that was reported on Sunday and marks the fourth time in January alone that a record has been set.
There were 122 new COVID-19 infections reported in the county Tuesday, bringing the overall number to 14,447. No new deaths were reported, as the toll from the novel coronavirus still stood at 216.
The high number of hospitalizations and cases were reported on a day that Frederick County administered 36 first doses of the vaccine and 191 second doses in the last 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health's online vaccine dashboard.
The means less than 1 percent of the county's population (.427 percent) has been fully inoculated from the virus with the two-dose regimen a little more than a month since vaccinations began in the county.
The state, which moved into Phase 1B of the rollout Monday for people 75 and older, those who live in assisted living, group homes and other congregate settings, K-12 teachers, support staff and child-care providers, has distributed 551,700 doses across Maryland, according to the dashboard.
Of those, 241,294 first doses have been administered. That's an increase of 7,985 over the last 24 hours. For the second dose, a total of 24,363 have been administered, which is 2,562 more than the previous day.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,972 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases in the state to 330,186.
A total of 6,476 Maryland residents have lost their life to the coronavirus after 53 more deaths were reported and the national death toll crossed 400,000 Tuesday.
The Frederick County Health Department said it received 1,900 first doses of the vaccine and 1,400 second doses this week in the latest shipment from the federal government that arrived Tuesday morning.
The 1,900 first doses allowed the health department to offer more appointments to anyone in Phase 1A — first responders and licensed health care providers — and anyone in Phase 1B that is 75 or older.
By the middle of the day, all appointment slots at the health department's two vaccination clinics were already full through Thursday.
The health department warned that anyone who isn't in Phase 1A or 75 and older will be turned away from the clinics at this time.
It said it will begin vaccinating the rest of those in 1B as soon as the supply of vaccine allows them to do so.
In order to help people get the vaccine, the county health department launched an online pre-registration system on its website. Residents can fill out a vaccine interest form on the site. They will then be contacted when the priority group they are in becomes eligible. However, they still must register for an appointment online.
For county residents without a computer or internet access at home, the health department has set up a call center that will be run by Frederick County employees and will allow residents to make vaccine appointments by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The English line is 301-600-7900, while the Spanish line is 301-600-7905.
The health department stressed the call center was set up specifically to help people make appointments who can't do it themselves online. For more information, go to health.frederickcountymd.gov
