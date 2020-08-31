Volunteers in matching purple shirts were busy donating many bags of pet food at the Greater Urbana Area Food Bank Monday morning.
Regency Pet, a pet service provider operating nationwide, continued its Regency Relief program, which gives pet food to families in need, especially during the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
They are serving families throughout the Washington D.C. and Baltimore area through mid-September, and have donated 13 tons of pet food during the last two weeks, said Tessa Bonnstetter, a spokeswoman for the company.
"Our mission at Regency Relief is to honor the pets that bring so much joy and unconditional love to our lives. It is both our privilege and duty to help pet families in their time of need," said Scott Buttz, chief operating officer, Regency Pet. "Right now, we are living through a global crisis and we want to extend a hand to any local pet owners who need support in giving their furry family members the very best during these uncertain times."
The pet food drives will continue through Sept. 11, including at Thurmont Food Bank at 10 Frederick Road in Thurmont from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.regencyrelief.com.
