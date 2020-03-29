Kim Davison and Mikey Lee planned to have their wedding ceremony on April 25. But then came COVID-19.
Now, Davison’s dress remains in the shop and wedding supplies have taken up residence in their basement.
“It was kind of a big shock to us but, you know, at the same time we understand that we’re not the only people going through this,” Lee said. “We just want to be safe.”
Davison said it feels surreal, almost like being in a movie.
“We would never have ever thought that this would be why our wedding wouldn’t take place,” she said.
The couple live in Gaithersburg, but they both grew up in Frederick and the wedding was to be at Dulany’s Overlook on Dance Hall Road.
A few weeks ago, Davison and Lee thought that the wedding might still be an option. But as more restrictions were put in place, things changed.
“Our venue sent out a mass email to all of the brides and grooms saying that we wouldn’t be able to have the wedding because of the restriction on the amount of people we’re allowed to have together,” Davison said. “We rescheduled for next year.”
Canceling different vendors for the wedding was made easier in part because Davison had everything laid out on a spreadsheet.
“It was actually pretty easy because everyone was like really understanding and kind of, you know, very open,” she said.
The process was also made easier because Davison and Lee rescheduled for next year versus later in the year, so they set things up with the same vendors.
The two aren’t alone in having to reschedule their wedding plans.
Kate Moreland, events director at Ceresville Mansion in Frederick, said the venue had to cancel about 35 events between early April and mid-May, about half of them weddings.
Ceresville Mansion, which opened in 1989, is a wedding and special events venue. Special events include gatherings as varied as birthday parties and company picnics.
“Last week was very stressful,” Moreland said. “We care so much about our clients and they were, you know, very upset and worried.”
Weddings, she said, are events that people are emotionally and financially invested in and clients were unsure about what would happen.
Currently, all events through mid-May have been rescheduled.
“Overall, in the grand scheme of things, they’re taking it pretty well,” Moreland said. “When you’re two weeks out from your wedding and you have to reschedule it, it’s a shock.”
Other brides and grooms, with dates after that mid-May cutoff, are in a kind of limbo.
“They don’t know what’s going to happen after the middle of May, nobody does and so we’re all just taking it day-to-day,” Moreland said.
On the business side, there has been some budget-tightening at Ceresville Mansion, including layoffs.
Moreland said some people have lost their jobs and can’t make their payments to the venue.
“Our cash flow has been interrupted and we’ve had to lay off staff,” she said, adding that the staff is “a big family” and that it’s been difficult.
But they’re trying to make the best of it, and that includes doing maintenance, and setting up virtual tours for brides and grooms who can’t visit the venue right now.
“It’s a business, so you just have to keep going,” she said.
The venue where Davison and Lee were set to have their wedding is going through something similar, according to the Dulany's Overlook Facebook page.
"Those of you that are making monthly payments to us, if you can continue to make them we would greatly appreciate it. But if you’re in a situation where it’s not possible just email us and let us know, and we will definitely work with you," read a post signed "Mark and Family," referring to Mark Lynch who owns Dulany's Overlook and Walker's Overlook. "We’re not gonna let money stop you from having your wedding."
The post also noted that when it's safe to do so, the venue will have "the biggest party you have ever seen."
For Davison and Lee, just because the ceremony has moved to next year, doesn’t mean they’re postponing getting married.
“We’re planning on still just having a small ceremony with our ordained officiant,” Lee said. “We’re still going to be married, but we’re kind of just putting the party on hold.”
Like many other people, Lee said it’s all about keeping people safe.
“We have a lot of family members ... and friends that are traveling from out of town and we just, you know, at the end of the day it’s for the best to postpone it and I think that we don’t want to get other people sick and have people traveling and, you know, spread it to the community,” he said.
(1) comment
Get Creative, you can still have your wedding; just a smaller group (social distancing of course), go facebook like, Skype, etc, for the family and friends to watch.
