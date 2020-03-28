Cases in Maryland topped 1,000 Saturday morning and 64 cases were announced late Saturday in a Mount Airy nursing home.
Of the 992 cases reported by the Maryland Department of Health, 10 people have died and 32 have been released from isolation, meaning they have recovered. The Maryland Department of Health release case counts once a day at 10 a.m.
Not much is known about each of the 1,071 cases, but here’s what local governments, health departments and news outlets are reporting for each case as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Frederick County has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one person who has recovered from the disease.
Frederick County announced its first case March 16. The case was a woman in her 30s, who had contact with someone who had recently traveled to an area with COVID-19 cases. The woman has since recovered.
The county also reported a case in a man in his 20s with travel history and cases of community spread in two men in their 50s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a woman between 65-69. They were all recovering at home.
The other Frederick cases are in four people in their 30s, three in their 20s, two in their 40s and one each in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. There’s also a case between the ages of 10-19.
Eight of the other Frederick cases are women, and six men.
Another person has recovered from the disease. Three people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The Mount Airy nursing home cases are in Carroll County.
Carroll CountyCarroll County has 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The first two cases are a man in his 40s who did not travel abroad and is recovering at home and a woman in her 30s, who is in the same household as the man, and is recovering at home.
The third case is a man in his 20s who is not related to the first two cases and did not travel abroad. He is recovering at home. All three cases are considered recovered, according to the Carroll County Times.
Of the 19 confirmed cases, six are in people between the ages 20-29, six in those 40-49, two in people 30-39, two in those 50-59, two 60-69 and one unknown.
Carroll County is the site of one of the first outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state. Two female residents of the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy are hospitalized, as well as nine other residents. A total of 66 people at the nursing home have now tested positive.
Carroll County has at least two cases of community spread, with the first two community spread cases in a woman in her 60s recovering at home and a woman in her 50s recovering at home, according to the Carroll County Times.
Howard CountyHoward County has 73 cases of COVID-19. The county announced its first case on March 15.
The first case was a woman in her 80s, who was hospitalized. The county announced three more cases the following day.
One of the Howard County cases is a 5-year-old Elkridge Elementary School student. She is one of the five Maryland residents 9 and younger with the disease.
An employee at the District Court in Howard County tested positive for the disease, becoming the first case in the Maryland judiciary.
Information about the other cases in Howard County was not listed on county health department or government websites.
Montgomery CountyMontgomery County has 255 confirmed cases, the most in the state.
The first three cases of COVID-19 in the state were in Montgomery County, announced by Gov. Larry Hogan on March 5. Those cases have since recovered.
A fourth Montgomery County case was announced on March 8, with another case announced two days later and another two days after that.
A Montgomery County woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions died on March 21. It was the state’s third death.
Of the 255 cases, 147 are men and 108 are women, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. The majority of cases are people between 18-49 with 117. There are two cases of people 17 and younger, 74 people 50 to 64 and 62 who are 65 and older.
An employee at a Bethesda liquor store tested positive for the disease, according to a Bethesda Beat article. Four members of the county’s Fire and Rescue Services also tested positive, as did three residents and staff at three nursing homes in the county, according to the article.
Cases in Montgomery County also include a Gaithersburg elementary school staff member, a staff member and a student at Montgomery College and a county police officer, according to the Bethesda Beat article.
Washington CountyWashington County has eight cases of COVID-19, with the first case announced on March 21.
The first case was a woman in her 50s who is in good condition and recovering at home. The second case is a man in his 30s who is recovering at home.
Firefighters and community rescue service members were called to respond to a person who needed medical attention in Hagerstown. The person died, and they were positive for COVID-19, according to a March 25 press release from Washington County.
Washington County has tested 1,388 people with eight positive residents and five non-residents testing positive, according to the county. Of the 1,388 tests, results from 251 have been returned.
To see case information for the other Maryland counties, please visit www.fredericknewspost.com.
