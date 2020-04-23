Frederick County reported the youngest death from COVID-19 Thursday.
A woman in her 40s died from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, according to the Frederick County Health Department. A woman in her 80s and man in his 60s also died because of COVID-19, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
The deaths were announced by the health department, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 45.
The county now has 726 cases, which include two more cases in children 9 and younger. It’s an increase of 35 cases, slightly higher than what was reported Wednesday.
The county’s active cases is 477, when considering the number of deaths and the 204 people who have been released from isolation. That an increase of 11, since Wednesday and the highest number of active cases yet in the county.
But that number is unreliable, Dr. Randall Culpepper previously told the News-Post. As more people are diagnosed with COVID-19, it gets hard to track each case, meaning there are people who may have met the requirements for being released from isolation that are not counted.
Maryland reported one of its highest increases in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the day before Gov. Larry Hogan plans to announce the roadmap for recovery and plans for the reopening of the state.
Even as he prepares to announce plans to reopen, Hogan has repeatedly said the state is not yet ready to reopen, noting that the state is still seeing increases in deaths and hospitalizations.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 962 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the second highest jump in cases the state has seen since Maryland announced its first cases in early March. There are now 15,737 confirmed cases of the disease.
In addition to the increase in cases, the state health department reported 49 new deaths, continuing the trend of a high amount of new deaths reported each day. It is likely that this will be the deadliest week from COVID-19 in the state during the pandemic.
There are 1,405 people currently hospitalized, 890 are in acute care and 515 in intensive care.
Deaths and cases reported by the state and county health department continue to have discrepancies. For example, the state reported 690 cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County with 30 deaths.
But at the time the state numbers were released, Frederick County had 42 deaths and 691 cases.
These discrepancies are also seen in Carroll, Howard and Prince George's counties, as examples.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 152 new people hospitalized. Despite the increase in hospitalizations, there are fewer people currently hospitalized than were a few days ago.
In Frederick County one more person was hospitalized, bringing the total to 43 residents ever hospitalized with COVID-19.
There are currently around 24 patients in Frederick Health Hospital due to COVID-19, spokeswoman Kelsey Shupe said in an email. Not all the patients at FHH may be Frederick County residents.
Generally, between a half to a third of COVID-19 patients require intensive care, said Dr. Manny Casiano, chief medical officer.
“We are finding that those who require hospitalization are more critically ill,” Casiano said in an email. “It is important for the public to understand that we continue to maintain available beds for patients needing ICU-level care, as well as those needing inpatient medical care.”
But while the hospital is seeing COVID-19 patients, one thing the hospital is not seeing is cardiac, stroke and appendicitis patients in the emergency department, Casiano said.
“We don’t fully understand this – is it that people are suffering at home with problems they’d normally have come to the ER for — which would be a bad thing — or have the number of other conditions actually gone down due to staying at home and social distancing?” he said in the email. “Nobody knows yet.”
The hospital is seeing decreases in heart patients, said Kristen Fletcher, director of Cardiac and Vascular Services, especially in heart attacks.
“It's important to not delay care if someone is experiencing cardiac or stroke symptoms,” Fletcher said.
Emergency Department volumes significantly dropped, said Jennifer Kramer, director of Emergency and Respiratory Services. However, patients who do come in have higher acuity. The most common complaints for coming to the emergency department are respiratory symptoms and chest pain.
And while numbers are lower, Dr. Jonathan Wenk, medical director of Emergency Medicine, wants people to know that the risk of acquiring COVID-19 from coming into the emergency department are low.
“The risks of death or disability from delayed treatment of heart attack or stroke are extremely high,” Wenk said in an email.
Good job FNP. Those who want more info should google it.
According to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is helping to fuel violence from domestic terrorists, as well as frustrated individuals.
The DHS report from March 24 says, a “racially motivated violent extremist espousing white supremacist extremist beliefs died after a confrontation with FBI agents in Missouri as they tried to arrest him for plotting to blow up a local hospital.
jdmorris0527
To answer your first question, there is no number that would satisfy you. Your initial mention of the flu's fatality (61,000) considers the number of deaths over the course of a year. COVID-19 has killed nearly 50,000 in about 6 weeks. Without even considering an increasing rate, that would translate into over 400,000 deaths. There's no vaccine for COVID and no one knows how it will work its way through our population or for how long. I recommend that you go about whatever it is that you otherwise do and let natural selection be your guide.
Exactly how many deaths are needed to justify giving governments control of everything? Is it 20k? 80k? 150k?
The CDC estimates that 61,000 Americans died from the flu during the 2017–18 flu season (with a range of 46,000 to 95,000 deaths). Few of us even remember that event. Stores stayed open, folks met and worked, and everyone lived as normal.
Taking sixty-one thousand deaths as our baseline, how deadly does a virus have to be to justify the destruction of our livelihoods and economy in general?
Half as deadly? As deadly? Would twice as deadly cross the panic threshold? That would be just twice something we didn’t notice while it was happening. So maybe even double is not enough.
No one is ever safe, ever. But we all lived lives in a world of uncertainty. That is, until many panicked and allowed governments to drive us into our own caves, so to speak.
But who incited panic? Media, like The Frederick News-Post l fredericknewspost.com and social media initially sounded the alarm, sparking fear. However, it was government that provided justification for that fear, wrapping dour pronouncements in a veneer of supposed science and truth. Soon the panic threshold was breached. While the various media live off provocative headlines, government lives off fear.
So we end up with this strange symbiotic relationship: with the aid of a friendly media, government justifies the fears it propagandizes; constituents panic and turn to both government for help and the media for information. Certainly, it has to be this way. Why? Because government rules through the consent of the governed.
Not too long ago, the devised enemy was ISIL—haunting the Levant in Toyota trucks. We were told daily that ISIL was readying a strike against the US some fifty-five hundred miles away. Plausible? Hardly. However, the propaganda machine was able to create some angst, for some time, anyway.
Today the enemy is through the gate unseen, infiltrating bodies and minds. COVID-19 is a government’s dream. Folks who just yesterday, or so it seems, said certain acts of government, such as closing churches, would ignite rebellion, gladly consent to authoritarian edicts. But why?
There is the manufactured fear, the product of the propaganda machine—the good doctors making dire predictions about likely death counts, surrounded by somber officials, all standing near a dais backed by the richly colored, acronymed logo of some official sounding agency. Great video, great propaganda.
But there is more. Government is blaming the virus, not itself. That serves several purposes. It allows government to employ a misdirect, pilfering the public purse and annulling rights while the masses concern themselves with social distancing.
So you hear statements that twist reality in this manner: “The virus will let us know when we can reopen the country.” As if the virus is dictating policy.
We are told that government officials are only reacting as the virus commands. And the enforcement agents spreading tickets and handcuffs are simply shouldering the horrible tasks that must be pursued.
Is this how we, the people, choose to live? In a world where government foments fear for its own purposes and then stands back, blaming its actions on an enemy of its own creation?
Once more, how deadly does a virus have to be to justify the destruction of our livelihoods and economy in general? Twice the usual? Three times? I can’t decide the issue for all. I simply ask you to consider first what we are allowing (crashed economy, record unemployment growth, exploding government debt, unconstitutional government edicts, well, you get the picture).
And I ask you to consider who, or what entities, are benefiting. It is true that some cui bono (to whom it is a benefit) arguments are fallacious, but not all. However, consider this: besides a shift of rights and power from the people to the state, there is that matter of trillions moving from our wallets to those of the friends and families of the politically connected.
As I wrote above, no one is ever safe, ever. But until a month ago, we all accepted a world of uncertainty and didn’t panic. What was true then is true today—to be free is not to be safe. However, to live free is to live. Period.
Obviously our leaders have to look at the costs/benefits of whatever path is chosen, and Temporary freedoms are part of that figurative equation. Take this example - if you were in the Congo during the height of Ebola and came to the US, you would have been quarantined for 21 days. That made sense, right? I am not saying that the decisions to shut down were correct or not, but there are many factors that had to be considered - including temporary freedoms.
jdmorris
Well written but a bit of a stretch. Do you really believe Americans are dumb? In part you may be correct about pilfering the purse but the rest is a stretch. it has a Trey Gowdy ring to it and I think his conspiracy rant yesterday belongs in left field somewhere. And I am an avid Trump supporter. I just wonder how the hospital workers would view your opinion. Or maybe the situations in Italy and Spain were fabricated. To view this as a major contrived conspiracy belongs in a post from someone like FCPS , Alice Jones or DickD. Not from someone who writes as well as you.
Jim, we don't believe Trump's lies, you do. You are the gullible one!
I think you've gone a *tad* extreme in your views of gov't looking to use Covid-19 as an excuse to strip rights. And yeah, I know the comeback will be: "But they already have DONE that with these draconian measures!"
There are reports out just the afternoon that 21 percent of people tested for coronavirus antibodies in NYC had them. Think about that ... if that holds across the rest of the US, then it means the attack rate is much higher than thought.
This bug didn't just magically appear in January. It's been here. The IC reports were throwing up red flags back in November.
You bring up comparison with the flu. [rolleyes]
As I understand from what I have read (others on this forum who seem to be educated in epidemiology can check my work), coronavirus seems to infect about 2 to 2.5 additional people. That's higher than the flu. The average person with the flu spreads the flu virus to about 1.3 others. And *here is the key* there are reports stating presymptomatic transmission is higher because people who have Covid, but are not showing signs, are more frequently transmitting the virus. Whereas people who have the flu are MOST contagious AFTER symptoms begin.
Thus, the reason to take such drastic measures.
If I'm wrong about that, then I'll go back to yelling at clouds and kids walking on my lawn. [wink]
I'll add on: "Whereas people who have the flu are MOST contagious AFTER symptoms begin."
Meaning, we *know* to stay away form someone who is hacking, coughing wheezing. Covid may not present itself that way at first, but it's just as contagious.
Spot on for all counts jleftwich.
The graphs are misleading to an extent.
The graphs show the total number of reported cases. And the graphs show it going up, up, up, and up. Well that's because the graph is total number of cases. So it has nowhere to go but UP.
There should be a graph that tracks "active cases". Because then we can see downward trends and see leveling off. Active cases would subtract those that have passed away and those who have recovered.
Again, the current graphs have no where to go but up! As the current graphs are tracking each reported case.
Please consider my sugestion
There are tabs at the top of the graph you can click on that show these other numbers.
Here is good web site showing new cases per day and deaths per day.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/maryland-coronavirus-cases.html#cases
And it will continue to go up as more tests are conducted. We need a graph on total hospitalizations and a graph for recoveries and releases.
I have been asking for active cases, too! That is the number we need. Plus, we need to know the positive cases per the date of the test....not the date that it gets put onto a spreadsheet somewhere. PLEASE!!!
Not to be snarky, but are bothering to look at the graph that shows "Frederick Cases" ? There is a tab that reads "New and Total". That will show you active cases.
Myself, I have clicked on the tabs on the graph. I feel like the graph(s) could be done better. I hope whoever done these graphs will give some thought to making them better
Alice Jones
Not all states are like MD which is in the upper bracket of number of cases per thousand. We should worry more about controls in MD than what is happening in other states.
My heart goes out to people with Covid and their families. According to this article, 1,405 people in Maryland are currently hospitalized with the virus. The Maryland Hospital Directory states there are 72 hospitals in the state. Therefore by averaging it out, you could say there are an average of 20 people per hospital - although I know that is not the case, depending on the population surrounding the hospital. So why the lack of medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, in general, when some hospitals may have only one or two cases? Are there other patients in the hospital as well? It's been said that some local hospitals are laying people off or reducing the number of hours they work. Fact or fiction?
patomd969
"My heart goes out to people with Covid and their families." Amen. And also the folks who are struggling financially. I know of 1 major convenience store that closed its doors today. That was a tough business decision. I wish Frederick County would be more forthcoming with information concerning the "hot spots." Maybe other stores should be required to shut down. (just an opinion)It is time for us to get this under control for everyone's sake..
My heart goes out to those who need to read while in quarantine.
We're still on the upswing in infections and deaths. We are not ready to "reopen."
True, but I think the number of new cases per day has leveled off.
Um...not even close.
Duffy, The MD curve of new cases per day has flattened. https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/maryland-coronavirus-cases.html#cases
Obviously the flattening of the deaths per day curves will lag behind the flattening of the number of new cases per day curves.
As more people get tested these numbers have to go up. Is a greater percentage of citizens infected now than two weeks ago? You can't say that using these numbers. It only lists the number of people who have tested positive. Seeing how we have less people hospitalized now than before I would tend to think we have either reached the peak or moved slightly past it.
Agreed. We need better data . Too much is at stake to work with "general" numbers.
There are plenty of web sites with the data you are talking about. You shouldn't expect a local paper to cover it at a high level.
The trend line for "deaths by date of death" is not sharply rising. How do we know that we are increasing infections? The number of new infections could contain positive infections from one week ago--in other words, is it possible that the daily figure that is being reported could contain test results as much as a week old??
