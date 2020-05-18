The annual Memorial Day parade and related activities in Woodsboro have been canceled this year.
Michael Strausbough, Memorial Day committee chairman for American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro, said in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people led to the decision.
“This decision was made in the interest of not only our veterans and their families but the general public who attend the Memorial [Day] services and parade,” Strausbough said in a statement. “Thank you for understanding and your continued support of our veterans and their families.”
Woodsboro Burgess Bill Rittelmeyer said Monday that the town itself is not affiliated with the parade and activities and it was the legion’s decision to cancel the festivities.
Still, he said he can’t remember — in the roughly 25 years he’s lived in town — any time the parade has been canceled, except for rain. He said some residents and others might not have felt comfortable attending the festivities due to the pandemic.
“It certainly would have been a gathering of more than 10 people,” Rittelmeyer said.
(2) comments
Now this is a shame. No blame here but a shame. I am quite certain Americans who defeated many world superpowers over the last few hundred years, survived cholera, Spanish flu, and other breakouts could figure out how to have a parade that was safe to all if the government would just step out of the way. We do know how to think, most of us anyway.
It was a parade in Philadelphia that lead to an outbreak of the “Spanish Flu”.
https://bit.ly/2zaNCsv
