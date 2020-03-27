YMCA providing emergency child care for first responders in virus response
The YMCA of Frederick County has received approval as an essential personnel child care and essential personnel school-age program location in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced.
The YMCA is offering early learning child care and school-age child care, and full-day emergency care for first responders, military, hospital personnel and other essential staff that must report to work.
The school-age program will include language arts, sports, STEAM building, and arts and music, with supervision from YMCA staff.
The YMCA has been thoroughly cleaned to ensure the safety of the children who attend, a YMCA press release said.
“Child Care staff is following the guidelines set forth from Governor Hogan in keeping group sizes small, adhering to social distancing, sanitizing frequently, and even checking temperatures upon arrival,” the release said. “Throughout the day, children and staff will be monitored for symptoms of any illness. Those that display symptoms will be sent home immediately.”
The YMCA will provide programming for children 6 weeks through 12 years old. Programming at the YMCA at 1000 N. Market St. is available from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents in need of care should call the Y at 301-663-5131. Parents should send their children with a lunch and water bottle with their name clearly displayed.
Boys & Girls Club to offer day care to children of parents with essential jobs
The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County will begin offering day care for the children of parents whose jobs are considered essential on Monday, according to a press release.
Despite an announcement Thursday afternoon by the Maryland State Department of Education that all public and private child care and day care centers in the state would close by the end of the day Friday due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, parents whose jobs are considered essential still need such services, according to the club’s press release Friday.
In anticipation of such an move, the club appealed to the State Department of Education last week to offer day care to the children of parents with essential jobs, said Dean Rose, the club’s board chair, in an email sent to The Frederick News-Post on Friday.
“Because of that proactive approach, the Boys & Girls Club was the first provider to receive approval from MSDE and begin enrolling the children of essential workers,” Rose’s email reads in part. “We have been working directly with Frederick Health this entire time and have already enrolled a number of their workers’ children. Later today we will be offering this same opportunity to county and city employees.”
The day care in Frederick has spots for a total of 18 children. For more information or to register, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County’s website at www.bgcfc.org. The website also contains a list of jobs considered essential, as well as resources for other families.
Frederick Health Hospital limits visitors in response to COVID-19
Frederick Health Hospital will no longer allow visitors except in certain circumstances.
Patients experiencing an emergency or attending an ambulatory visit can have one visitor with them. People in labor or in the postpartum unit may also have only one person with them, according to the hospital’s visitation policy effective Thursday.
For those in labor, this means having their spouse, a doula or other birthing partner, said hospital spokeswoman Kelsey Shupe in an email.
One parent or caregiver will be allowed to visit a pediatric patient or baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Two visitors are allowed for end-of-life care.
“These restrictions are in place with everyone’s health and safety in mind,” the hospital wrote on its website. “We continue to use our best judgment in regards to visitation.”
The hospital encourages loved ones to stay in touch with hospitalized people by phone or by electronic device.
Hood announces donations of PPE to Frederick Health for COVID-19 response
Hood College is partnering with several organizations to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to Frederick Health Hospital to aid in the fight against COVID-19, the school announced.
Hood’s Department of Nursing donated six bins of PPE to Frederick Health, a press release said. The bins included safety goggles, N95 masks, gowns and gloves. Hood is also donating pocket-sized hand sanitizer dispensers to Frederick Health. In addition, the college is making space available for doctors and nurses to stay so they don’t have to go home and risk spreading the virus to their families.
Georgetown Hill Early School, which operates Hood’s Georgetown Hill Child Development Laboratory School, is operating a day care center for children of essential hospital personnel.
