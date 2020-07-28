Maryland reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the eighth consecutive day Tuesday.
The number of cases went up by 648, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That's a considerably smaller increase than the one reported Monday (1,128). But it's still considerably higher than the daily case numbers that were reported throughout much of June into early July.
The daily average of new cases in June was 492.7. The average for the first two weeks of July was 478.6.
In Frederick County, that state reported 22 new cases. That's also smaller than the increase reported Monday (30).
There were no deaths in the county attributed to the novel coronavirus for the 24th straight day. The number has held steady at 113 since the Fourth of July.
The state, on the other hand, reported 12 additional deaths, bringing the overall total to 3,327.
There are now 85,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, including 2,931 in Frederick County.
Current hospitalizations rose after two straight days of declines. The number climbed by eight to 544 overall. That includes 150 in intensive care, which is five more than the previous day.
The Frederick County Health Department reported there were seven coronavirus patients at Frederick Health Hospital on Monday, including four in intensive care.
Maryland reported almost 24,000 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, and the state's seven-day rolling positivity rate fell slightly to 4.54 percent.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate plunged from 3.36 percent to 2.72 percent.
The county has now tested 15.7 percent of its close to 265,000 residents.
