Frederick County and Maryland's COVID-19 positivity rates are on the downturn as vaccination efforts increase.
About 96,300 Frederick County residents, or 37.1 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, up from about 81,200 two weeks ago, the county’s website showed.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 2.4 percent Sunday, down from 3.2 percent one week ago and 4.2 percent two weeks prior. Maryland’s rate was 3.31 percent, a decrease from 3.64 percent one week ago and 4.76 percent two weeks ago, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
In the county, there have been 19,569 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began — up from 19,466 the week prior — and 312 deaths, an increase of one from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 453,125 cases and 8,660 deaths.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Sunday the state had reached approximately 5.21 million vaccinations.
Approximately 45.7 percent, or 118,718 Frederick County residents, had received the first dose, up from 115,182 the week prior.
Those that have received the second dose comprise 32.1 percent (83,242 people), up from 76,265 people in one week. About 5 percent of Frederick County residents received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or 13,082 people, up from 12,438 in a week.
Most Marylanders are getting the two-shot vaccines, while 202,358 people had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of May 8, state data showed. There were more than 2.33 million Maryland residents fully vaccinated.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.4 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 4.3 percent of deaths.
Black residents represented 10.3 percent of cases and 10.9 percent of deaths, while Black or African American people make up approximately 10.7 percent of the county’s population. Asian residents had 1.5 percent of the county’s cases and 0.6 percent of deaths, while they represent about 5 percent of the local population. White residents, which make up about 80.7 percent of Frederick County, represent 74.2 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county and 53.3 percent of cases.
Women represent 52 percent of cases and 50.8 percent of deaths in the county.
Adults aged 80 and older make up 58.4 percent of deaths and 2.5 percent of cases.
COVID-19 patients occupied three intensive care unit beds and 21 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 822 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 83 staff and 58 residents contracted COVID-19. Seventeen residents died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
