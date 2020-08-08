While Maryland continues to record la ow positivity rate of COVID-19, the increase in new cases is not over, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
Maryland reported 775 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 94,581. This is the second consecutive day that new cases were greater than 600. Earlier this week, Maryland was reporting new cases in the 500s.
It's an improvement from two weeks ago when Maryland was reporting over 1,000 new cases per day. But it's still not as low as the new cases being recorded for most of July, which was usually in the 200s.
The state's positivity rate increased slightly from Friday's record low of 3.9 percent to 4.03 percent on Saturday. The positivity rate is a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
Frederick County continues to have a very low positivity rate of 1.4 percent, up just slightly from Friday's 1.38 percent.
Eleven new COVID-related deaths were reported Saturday in Maryland, bringing the state's death toll to 3,440. Frederick County reported no deaths and remains at 114 total.
Hospitalizations in Maryland continued on their nearly weeklong downward trend, decreasing by 13 for a total of 515. Meanwhile, Frederick County hospitalizations remained steady at six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.