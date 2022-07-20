About 17% of eligible voters cast ballots in person for the primary election, according to the Frederick County Board of Elections.
Frederick County saw 17.31% turnout, in line with the overall state turnout of 17.12%, Frederick County Deputy Election Director Anthony Gutierrez said. That covers early voting and in-person voting on Primary Election Day.
The voter turnout by political party was not available Wednesday afternoon. There were 193,203 eligible voters in the county as of July 6, according to state election data.
In the 2018 gubernatorial primary, voter turnout stood at 22.39%, including absentee and provisional ballots, according to state election data.
Mail-in and provisional ballots had yet to be counted for the 2022 primary as of Wednesday. Under state law, mail-in ballot counting could not start until Thursday.
“It really looks like voters are choosing mail-in ballots," Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner said Wednesday.
More than 23,300 ballots were mailed to Frederick County voters as of Monday. As of Tuesday, 11,091 mail-in ballots were returned, according to state election data.
July 19 marked Wagner's first time at the helm of a county election. She previously oversaw city of Frederick elections.
Prior to Primary Election Day, Wagner expressed concern about the potential for long lines due to a shortage of election judges.
"It went really well," Wagner said Wednesday. "We were concerned because the Saturday before Election Day, up until that Monday, we had 42 people quit, 42 election judges quit."
But on Election Day, there were few callouts, according to Wagner. And what lines they did have were for people waiting to use electronic ballot marking devices.
Voters can mark their ballots by hand or use the electronic devices at the polls. This year, Wagner said many voters were drawn to the electronic option.
Wagner suspects there are more "computer savvy" voters nowadays interested in the electronic option, and said people have realized the electronic ballot marking is not exclusively available to voters with disabilities.
For the most part, Wagner said, Election Day went smoothly.
"We had a few hiccups with some electioneers being, you know, overly zealous about their candidate," Wagner said. "Nothing out of the ordinary happened."
Electioneers need to stay 100 feet away from polling places, according to Wagner, and some people had to be reminded of that rule. She did not say what campaigns were involved.
"We had a couple of them blur that line, just overstep it a little bit. But our chief judges went out there and kept monitoring it," Wagner said. "We got it under control."
Some voters were confused about which polling place to vote at, and some unaffiliated voters misunderstood which races they could vote in, Wagner said, which she described as average election issues.
At some polling places, Wagner heard of community members bringing food and baked goods for potlucks.
"It was really like a nice community event," she said.
Would have been nice to actually receive the ballot I asked for. I know there are many this happen to this year. Better fix that now for the real one coming.
