Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Frederick County Council candidate Shelley Aloi spent a recent afternoon reaching out to some young people through the martial art of karate.
Aloi, who said she got her black belt when she was 14, was doing some drills and other light work with some children from the group I Believe in Me.
She said she loves working with young people, helping them figure out who they are and what the possibilities are for their lives.
Aloi is the only Republican running for the District 3 seat in the July 19 primary. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and Jazmin Di Cola will face each other in the Democratic primary.
District 3 includes parts of the north and west sides of the city of Frederick, as well as parts of Frederick County.
A former Frederick alderwoman and candidate for mayor, Aloi grew up in Frederick County, then moved around and traveling for 14 years before returning to Frederick.
Aloi said she has focused her campaign around issues of taxes, traffic, education, and public safety.
She criticized the County Council for voting to maintain the county's property tax rate in the fiscal 2023 budget.
Four Democrats on the council voted to keep the property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value the same in the latest budget.
Aloi said they should have dropped the rate to the constant yield, the rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year, in order to let county residents pay a lower property tax.
She wants to help address the gridlock on U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick.
She supports Gov. Larry Hogan's plans to widen Interstate 270, but said she would have to discuss the plan to include toll lanes as part of the project.
While the I-270 project is being handled by the state, Aloi said the county and its legislative delegation could advocate for how they would like the project to proceed.
In education, the county should “keep to the basics,” but the county needs to fully fund the education system that allows students to thrive once they graduate, she said.
While education policy is handled by the county's Board of Education, the County Council can advocate for different things by building relationships and relaying conversations they have with residents, she said.
The council can support the county's police and first responders by making sure they're funded properly and have everything they need to do their jobs, she said.
On the council, she said, she would like to help bring more checks and balances to the county's system of charter government.
She would like to see a more even relationship between the county's legislative arm and the county executive than she's seen over the past eight years, she said.
Aloi served as a Frederick alderwoman from 2009 through 2013, then unsuccessfully ran for mayor.
She said she enjoyed her time on the board, working on projects such as helping to get the interchange project at Monocacy Boulevard and U.S. 15 built and finishing the Carroll Creek Linear Park.
In 2014, she ran as the lieutenant governor candidate with Ron George in 2014, losing in the Republican primary to current Gov. Larry Hogan and Boyd Rutherford.
Aloi said that campaign was a great chance to go across the state and talk to people.
That's a part of politics and life that she enjoys, including putting her Christian faith into action, she said.
Not everyone in a community sees things the same way, and Aloi said she likes hearing from different perspectives and coming up with solutions that work for everyone.
“For me, that's the thing that's most important,” she said.
