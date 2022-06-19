Name: Kathleen Diane English
Hometown: Frederick County
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you've held); if retired, list your last job and employer: associate judge, Frederick County Circuit Court
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): none
Campaign information: none
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I was appointed to the Circuit Court for Frederick County by Gov. Larry Hogan on Nov. 4, 2021. Once appointed, sitting circuit court judges then run for election. It is my distinct privilege to do so and to serve the citizens of Frederick County. As a judge, I strive to follow the law without partiality, bias, or a loss of perspective that the courtroom is always about the citizens who come before the court.
2 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
To become a sitting judge, I was both nominated by a Judicial Nominating Commission and appointed by the governor. Prior to appointment, I was a founding partner in the law firm Puhala & English P.A., a predominantly criminal defense firm. I was also a long-term prosecutor and supervised three of the divisions in the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.
My background further includes practice in a civil litigation law firm and a 2019 appointment to the City of Frederick's Labor Relations Panel. I am a 1994 graduate of the College of William & Mary's Marshall-Wythe School of Law.
3 - Are there any important issues, other than qualifications, that voters should consider? (100 words) no
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.