Name: Megan LeRoux
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Frederick
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: I am currently a victim advocate/paralegal for survivors of domestic violence at Heartly House, a nonprofit that provides free legal services to Frederick County citizens. I assist survivors in navigating the legal system at court hearings to obtain protective orders to ensure their safety. Previously, I was a deputy clerk in both Montgomery and Frederick counties.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): I was the Democratic candidate for clerk of the circuit court in 2018.
Campaign information:
- email: LeRoux2022x2@gmail.com
- Facebook: MegLeRoux2022
- Twitter: @MegLeRoux2022
- Instagram: @MegLeRoux2022
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
It’s time for new leadership at the clerk’s office. Citizens are entitled to access justice and a clerk who will take an active role in the office. Cases filed in January 2022 are set for trial in 2024. Can you imagine a parent waiting for a child support hearing for two years? Local attorneys do not understand why technology, such as remote hearings, aren't being utilized to speed up cases. Justice delayed is justice denied.
2 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I have over 20 years’ experience in the legal profession. I worked as a deputy clerk and processed divorce, custody, child support cases. I was a courtroom clerk for every type of case: criminal jury trials, juvenile hearings, bond reviews, etc. I hold a bachelor’s degree in legal studies. I earned the Institute for Court Management (ICM) 4-year certification and was accepted into the highly-selective ICM Fellows Diploma program. I worked at the clerk of the circuit court office in both Frederick and Montgomery counties, as well as District Court in Frederick County.
3 – Are there any important issues, other than qualifications, that voters should consider? (100 words)
Work ethic and term limits are important issues. The incumbent and I differ as to work ethic. I believe that physical presence of a leader in the office makes a difference. When an additional 40 hours are added, work product increases. Staff morale improves when a role model is present to set a positive example.
Young voters were not even born when the incumbent was first elected in 1998. The incumbent has been in office for 24 years and is asking for more. I suggest it is time for fresh new leadership in the clerk’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.