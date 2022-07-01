Name: Sandra K. Dalton
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Walkersville
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Current elected clerk of the circuit court for Frederick County. Former positions include: jury clerk, Circuit Court for Frederick County; assistant jury clerk, Circuit Court for Howard County; business license supervisor, Circuit Court for Howard County; judiciary/accounting Clerk, Circuit Court for Howard County. Former licensed Realtor and direct sales representative (Longaberger and Princess House).
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaign for office and which years; do not include political party positions): As the result of six successful contested campaigns for clerk of the circuit court, my tenure in this position began in 1998.
Campaign information:
- email: sdalton994@aol.com
- Facebook: Dalton for Clerk
- Twitter: @sandydalton33
1 - Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
My passion for the position, my pride in the growth and modernization of the office and staff, along with the desire to ensure that the responsibilities of the position are met with the proper respect and accurate knowledge of the duties and purview of the position, are reasons for my desire to continue as your clerk. It is my hope that my proven leadership during my years in office will again earn your vote.
2 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max):
My experience, and my leadership accomplishments as an ICM Certified Court Manager/Executive; Clerk’s Association President; Clerk’s Conference Vice President and President; Judicial Council Member; Jury Committee Chair, and membership in other court-related committees has resulted in solid leadership, management and mentoring skills, no-finding legislative audits, timely document processing and extensive knowledge in court operations.
These learned skills were effective as we navigated through technology advancements and the pandemic, which resulted in efficient service and ensured the safety of our staff. It’s my belief that my experience is fundamental to the continuation of the outstanding customer service exhibited by this office.
3 – Are there any important issues, other than qualifications, that voters should consider? (100 words):
While we don't schedule cases, we're the official keeper of the court’s record providing highly trained courtroom clerks for all hearing types and are responsible for: all court filings; jury duty; land recordings; business and marriage licenses; civil ceremonies; notary commissions; government appointees’ and elected officials’ oaths of office; and genealogy records. We're the fiscal steward of over $27 million generated revenue.
Your vote, along with my proven leadership, extensive knowledge, advanced technology advocacy, commitment to staff’s education and growth, will enable me, Sandra Dalton, to continue to collaborate with court leadership for continued advancement of excellent service to all.
