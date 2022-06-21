Name: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Baltimore city
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: I am a civil rights and disability rights attorney, a mother of two, and a two-term state delegate, representing downtown Baltimore and all the neighborhoods around the water.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): two terms as a Maryland state delegate from District 46 in Baltimore city
Campaign information:
- email: info@brookelierman.com
- website: www.brookelierman.com
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrookeLiermanForMaryland
- Twitter: @BrookeELierman
- Instagram: @BrookeELierman
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I'm running for state comptroller because it's time for us to be bold and do better in Maryland. We have an opportunity to reimagine how the comptroller's office can tackle our state's economic challenges, including the racial wealth divide, public school funding, and climate change, while building more financially resilient families and small businesses. We must ensure that we're using the power of the purse and procurement to support small businesses and tackle economic inequality.
2 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I’ve been an effective leader as a civil and disability rights attorney and as a state delegate — both in the communities I represent and passing landmark state legislation. As a leader on our state fiscal committees, including as chair of the Joint Pension Committee, I have a track record of getting big things done. I’ve built statewide coalitions to pass bills on transit funding, the nation’s first styrofoam ban, and to expand high-speed internet. I’ll be ready on day one to lead the office, advocate for families and small businesses, and modernize the agency to increase accountability and transparency.
3 – Are there any important issues, other than qualifications, that voters should consider? (100 words max)Our comptroller must be able to work in partnership with businesses, communities, and local governments. I am proud to have the support of County Executive Jan Gardner, the mayor and many aldermen from Frederick, and council members and delegates, as well as state Sen. Ron Young and the Maryland State Education Association. They know that I listen, I lead effectively, and will work to ensure that the comptroller is a partner and advocate for communities and businesses in Frederick and around Western Maryland.
4 – For people unfamiliar with the duties of a comptroller, how do you define the job? Why does it matter who holds this position? (100 words max)
As one of only three statewide, independently elected officials, the comptroller must provide independent oversight of our state’s financial resources and be an advocate for families, communities, and small businesses. It acts as CFO of Maryland, serves on the Board of Trustees for our pension system, and serves on the Board of Public Works, responsible for all procurement. Our comptroller must be a leader who embraces creative ideas and has the ability to put those ideas into action — from big ideas on wealth-building policies to little details that make it easier for Marylanders to pay taxes and access programs.
5 – What is one thing the current comptroller has done that you would do differently? (100 words max)
