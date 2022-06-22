Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Aspen Hill in Montgomery County
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Current: founder and executive director, Disaster Accountability Project and SmartResponse.org. Previous: online outreach director, Americans United to Protect Social Security.
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I have two young sons and I worry about their generation’s future. Our representative must focus on tackling our biggest challenges (health care, safety nets, environment/climate, public transit, and economy), and improve quality of life in Western Maryland. A seat in Congress should not be bought. At a time when our democracy and planet are threatened, our representative must dedicate all their time and energy to public service, not to expanding their own multi-billion-dollar businesses.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race and what specific plans do you have to address it? (100 words max)
People in Western Maryland are hurting! We need quality affordable health care, better public transit, jobs, leadership on civil rights, affordable housing, education funding, accountability, and hope. We need representatives focused 100% on people of Frederick County and the 6th District, not advancing their personal profits. I’ve advocated for people for 25 years. I reject the corrupting influence of big money in Washington. If we allow leaders to spend $25 million and buy elections, special interests will spend more. I will stand up to insurance companies, big pharma, and special interests that don’t care about our health, kids, or planet.
3 – What experience (work, political or other has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I’ve dedicated my career to public service and putting people first. As executive director of a nonprofit, I’ve proposed and advocated for lifesaving policy at all levels, engaged hundreds of members of Congress and staff, on both sides of the aisle, held agencies accountable, and cut through red tape and bureaucracy. I helped lead a campaign to protect Social Security from privatization. When my wife served as a U.S. diplomat, our family lived overseas in service to our nation. We need stronger advocates for our kids, communities, and the individuals and families serving our nation.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Representatives has handled poorly and what would you have done differently? (100 words max)
Leadership. We’re not leading and communicating. The House passes a bill once and just waits for Senate action. Pass it every week! People forget. Right to choose, Universal pre-K. Family leave. Public transit, Climate. Voting rights. We need multiple up-and-down votes on each issue. Get everyone on the record, over and over, voting against policies Americans want. A congressional report after Hurricane Katrina was titled: A Failure of Initiative. Why do Americans lack access to quality, affordable health care? Why do we allow sitting members of Congress to trade stocks and own multi-billion-dollar businesses? A failure of initiative.
5 – How well is the House of Representatives addressing climate change? What, if anything, would you do differently? (100 words max)
Having closely followed disasters since Hurricane Katrina, I’ve seen climate devastation. Congress fails to address this crisis with urgency. We are hemorrhaging tax dollars and increasing our national debt because we do not prioritize preparedness and mitigation. Invest in green energy, jobs, innovation, and carbon removal. Shift our oil and gas subsidies to research and development for clean energy to make us energy independent and lower consumer costs. Support our small and mid-size farms and cut subsidies for Big Ag polluters. Invest in MARC and bus expansions. Climate investment should result in economic opportunity for Western Maryland.
6 – Would you change the U.S. health care system? How? (100 words max)
It’s a disaster. Health care should be a right, not a privilege. Mental and dental health care parity. A Medicare option for all who wish to opt in. Lower the Medicare age to give more people access. If Walmart can negotiate prescription drug prices, why can’t the government? Give our first responders and front-line workers health care for life. They put their lives on the line every day for us. Address addiction by tackling root causes, not just treatment: health care, jobs, education, housing, and mental health. We need leaders willing to hold health insurance companies and Big Pharma accountable.
7 – Does the U.S. need more gun control laws? Which ones? (100 words max)
Yes. I support reasonable controls. As a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate, I support red flag laws, waiting periods, background checks, training requirements, closing gun show loopholes and expanding liability. High capacity weapons and magazines, even post-sale modification, have no place in a functional society.
8 – What should be the country’s top foreign policy concern? Why? (100 words max)
Russia, China and Iran. These countries have no interest in free, open, and democratic societies. Genocidal actions against Uighers and Ukraine, and continued efforts to destabilize the Middle East are clear demonstrations of their willingness to violate international law and norms, threaten the sovereignty of other countries, and fund terrorism. Our alliances are critical. We cannot blink in our support for NATO and when we say “Never Again” about the Holocaust, we should mean it, for all genocides.
9 – Would you change U.S. immigration policy and enforcement? How? (100 words max)
We are a nation of immigrants and our immigration system should be humane and fair. My family fled persecution in Belarus and Ukraine. Had they been turned away, they would have likely been murdered in the Holocaust. Separating families and indefinite detention should not be how we treat people who risked everything to seek a better life. We can do better. Yes, we have laws to enforce. But we shouldn’t forget our humanity. I support a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. There was bipartisan support for reasonable legislation. Most people reading this are either immigrants themselves or descendants of immigrants.
