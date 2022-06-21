Name: Colt Black
Political party: Republican
Where you live (municipality or area, in which county): Sabillasville
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Owner and funeral director of Black's Funeral Home. Owner and funeral director of the Acacia Society.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): n/a
Campaign information:
- email: www.electcoltblack2022@gmail.com
- website: www.coltblackforcongress.com
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/coltblackforcongress
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
Family is the bedrock of our society, and as I look around and see my friends and neighbors struggling financially to support themselves, concerned for their safety, and their freedoms slipping away, I cannot stand by and allow the current state of affairs in Washington to continue.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race and what specific plans do you have to address it? (100 words max)
Inflation and our economy continue to be of utmost importance. As energy cost continues to be a major contributing factor to cost of goods in America, I will sponsor legislation to open America's oil and gas drilling, advance promotion of energy independence policies, and promote sustainable and clean energy production solutions.
3 – What experience (work, political or other has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
As a funeral home owner, supervising mortician, and volunteer firefighter/EMT from the age of 16, I have managed the crisis on main street, listened to those in need to understand and now I'm ready to take on the crisis of our country and make lasting change.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Representatives has handled poorly and what would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The immigration crisis is one that comes to mind and we must enforce our immigration laws now. I would immediately draft legislation to deport all persons in ICE custody to their country of origin within 72 hours of unlawful entry and would no longer accept asylum claims from any South American countries, since they did not stop in the first country on their border to seek asylum in accordance with international law.
5 – How well is the House of Representatives addressing climate change? What, if anything, would you do differently? (100 words max)
Climate change has always occurred. That is a scientific fact most will ignore. But if we address the energy crisis, we in turn aid in addressing climate change. I would sponsor legislation to create public-private partnership to push forward in creating clean energy generation with fuels we have available while spurring research into tomorrow's newest advances.
6 – Would you change the U.S. health care system? How? (100 words max)
I would seek to ensure Americans were able to benefit from free market ideas in health care. Repeal the Affordable Care Act, while ensuring those with pre-existing conditions are taken care of and ensuring the research and development of medical devices and drugs is being costed out fairly to ensure Americans do not pay more than those in other countries for American products.
7 – Does the U.S. need more gun control laws? Which ones? (100 words max)
No. America does not need more gun control. We need to stop allowing "soft targets" in locations like schools. We need to boost mental health services to identify those unfit to own a gun. And we must work to ensure that individuals who are dangerous criminals are not allowed to buy guns. Had the juvenile records of the gunman at Uvalde, Texas, been sent to the NICS system, he would not have been able to purchase a firearm. We have the tools to prevent tragedy, but infringing on constitutional rights is not the way to stop these incidents.
8 – What should be the country’s top foreign policy concern? Why? (100 words max)
China is at the top of mind for foreign policy concerns. We must work to ensure America is independent of China when it comes to food, medical, and other critical industry concerns. The COVID pandemic showed how dependent our country is on foreignmade goods. We must work to change this. China will always be an issue, but much can be done to address the trade deficit and dependence on China.
9 – Would you change U.S. immigration policy and enforcement? How? (100 words max)
Immigration policies must be based on two factors — merit of the applicant and the current needs of industry in the U.S. Why this is important is merit-based immigration ensures only those who either have been working (via a visa) or have a job offer, or are starting a business here, get in. Meaning they are not dependent on government social services. Visa programs need to be modified to fit the current needs of industry while ensuring American workers get first dibs at jobs. Last, we need to fully secure the borders (north and south).
