Name: David Trone
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Potomac in Montgomery County
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: U.S. representative for Maryland’s 6th District since January 2019. Founder and CEO of Total Wine and More (retired in January 2019)
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): U.S. representative for Maryland’s 6th District (elected in 2018). Ran for U.S. representative for Maryland’s 8th District in 2016.
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I believe that many of the serious issues facing our community can be solved with hard work, bipartisanship, and a long-term vision for our future. Whether it’s working to end the opioid crisis, improving access to mental health resources, or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve proven time after time what we’re capable of. We’ve achieved so much over the last few years — but there’s much more to be done. That’s why I’m running.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race and what specific plans do you have to address it? (100 words max)
Over 100,000 Americans died of an overdose last year. That’s 100,000 families who suffered the pain of losing a loved one to a totally preventable disease. They deserve better. This epidemic is more than just a public health crisis — it’s a threat to our economy and our national security, too. I’ve formed bipartisan working groups to come up with solutions to this problem. And we’ve passed several pieces of legislation (and introduced hundreds more) to stop the flow of drugs into and across our country and provide resources to those who are struggling. But we’re only getting started.
3 – What experience (work, political or other has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
From growing up on my family’s farm, to starting a business, and now having served in Congress for a little over three years, one thing has become clear: Competence, compassion, and civility are the keys to success. With this vision, we’ve passed legislation to curb substance use, improve mental health for those who are struggling, and invest in the next generation of Americans. But in Congress, as in business, I learned that constituent service is key. That’s why I opened four offices across the district and each year, my team and I answer tens of thousands of requests for help.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Representatives has handled poorly and what would you have done differently? (100 words max)
Partisan gridlock is consistently getting in the way of progress — especially on the issues that matter most to Marylanders. So much of the focus winds up being Republican versus Democrat. I came to Congress committed to changing that. I’ve been rated one of the most bipartisan members of Congress and seek to work across the aisle on every bill that I introduce. I’ve quickly realized that there truly is more that unites us than divides us — and that the challenges that our communities face don’t discriminate based on political party. Nor should our response to them.
5 – How well is the House of Representatives addressing climate change? What, if anything, would you do differently? (100 words max)
Not well enough at all. Climate change is an existential threat — but also a huge economic opportunity. If we refocus ourselves on creating a greener future, we can create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs, secure a bright future for our children and their children, and preserve the beauty that makes our country (and especially our state) so wonderful. This couldn’t be more apparent than right down the road on the Chesapeake Bay. We need to protect it not just for environmental reasons, but also for the countless jobs that depend on it.
6 – Would you change the U.S. health care system? How? (100 words max)
I don’t think any of us are satisfied with the health care system as it stands. It’s essential that we build on the foundation of the Affordable Care Act and create a system that works for folks of all ages, income levels, and health. We need to expand Medicare and Medicaid, limit out-of-pocket costs, and control premium increases. And it’s crucial that we treat mental health just as we do physical health. The pandemic proved that mental health is critically important. So let’s make sure that anyone and everyone who is struggling can access the care they need.
7 – Does the U.S. need more gun control laws? Which ones? (100 words max)
We witnessed the heartbreaking tragedy in Uvalde. Just days before that, we witnessed Buffalo. Time after time, month after month, shooting after shooting, we say we’ll do something. But nothing ever changes. The majority of Americans agree that common-sense measures like universal background checks, keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, and banning high-capacity assault rifles are worthwhile. Let’s get it done. The longer we wait, the more innocent lives are lost. We can’t tolerate any more violence. We’re better than that.
8 – What should be the country’s top foreign policy concern? Why? (100 words max)
There are far too many foreign policy issues to name just one. But one that’s personal to me is stopping the flow of synthetic opioids across our borders and into our communities. I led a bipartisan national commission to understand and address this issue and learned that China is mainly the one to blame. We need to work diplomatically to stop the shipments of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs overseas, but also step up our law enforcement measures to crack down on those who continue to ship these deadly drugs into the United States.
9 – Would you change U.S. immigration policy and enforcement? How? (100 words max)
We’re a nation of immigrants. I believe that’s one of our greatest strengths. Immigrants are an important part of our society and deserve a path to citizenship. In Congress, I’ll continue to stand up for the rights of immigrants, especially DREAMers and those with Temporary Protected Status. I believe we also need to continue to work to provide a pathway to citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants currently in the country. We must bring people out of the shadows and fully into society. It is both the right thing to do morally, but also the smart move economically.
