Name: Mariela Roca
Political party: Republican
Where you live (municipality or area, in which county): Frederick
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Supply chain and logistics specialist, Department of Veterans Affairs
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): none
Campaign information:
- email: info@rocaforcongress.com
- website: https://rocaforcongress.com/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rocaforcongress
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/rocaforcongress
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rocaforcongress/
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
My mom instilled in me a love of our country when I was growing up in Puerto Rico. I’ve always felt drawn to public service. I grew up in poverty, I know firsthand the costs of war, and I’ve seen government waste and reckless spending working as a federal supply chain specialist. We don’t need more multimillionaires like David Trone in Congress. We need more working moms and combat vets in Congress, and I’m both.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race and what specific plans do you have to address it? (100 words max)
Rampant inflation and sky-high gas prices have been caused by the economic illiteracy of the Biden administration, and years of addiction to reckless spending and printing money that has consumed both parties. Congress must introduce legislation to balance the federal budget, stop wasteful spending, end the war on abundant, affordable fossil fuels, and actually relieve supply chain bottlenecks. Congress needs to allow domestic energy producers to get the product to refineries, then to consumers. America should be energy independent, not going hat in hand to Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil.
3 – What experience (work, political or other has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
As an Air Force combat veteran, I know the firsthand costs of war and bad diplomacy. As a supply chain management professional, I know the importance of building an efficient, America First supply chain process. I am business management trained and understand the importance balancing our budget and lowering spending has on this country. When I became the primary caregiver for my terminally ill mom, I felt the enormous burden prescription drug costs have on families dealing with terminal illnesses. And I’m a mom who will do whatever it takes to protect our kids.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Representatives has handled poorly and what would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The Biden administration’s open border policies are a nationwide disaster, and Congress’ lack of action has been disgraceful. Deadly fentanyl is the biggest public safety issue in the 6th District, and securing the border is the most meaningful action the U.S. can take to alleviate this crisis. Congress must pass legislation that mandates completion of physical barriers, reforms the asylum system, keeps “remain in Mexico” in place, and creates an authority to expel illegal immigrants at the border. Ceding control of our sovereign border to drug cartels and human traffickers is an unacceptable humanitarian catastrophe.
5 – How well is the House of Representatives addressing climate change? What, if anything, would you do differently? (100 words max)
Creating a centrally planned economy based around the nebulous concept of “climate justice,” as the Green New Deal would have done, is a disastrous idea. That congressional Democrats even considered it to placate their radical base should frighten Americans paying the highest gas prices ever. Creating a “climate industrial complex” out of subsidies for well-connected environmental groups and green lobbyists isn’t the answer either. Cleaner, more efficient energy worldwide has come not from central planning, but from open markets, dynamic trade and an understanding that nuclear power must be a part of the conversation.
6 – Would you change the U.S. health care system? How? (100 words max)
After my Air Force service, I became primary caregiver to my terminally ill mother. I also get my health care from the VA. I have seen the failures of our broken system, and I know how bad government run health care can be. Congress should enact legislation allowing people to keep their employer-provided health insurance when they lose or change jobs, codify into law hospital and medical price transparency, make it easy for anyone to understand and utilize health savings accounts without government and insurance company red tape, and empower the government to negotiate down the price of prescription drugs.
7 – Does the U.S. need more gun control laws? Which ones? (100 words max)
The vast majority of violent crime in this country, including gun crime, is committed in Democrat-run cities with strict gun control laws already in place. Congress needs to find common ground on solutions to actually address the root causes of gun crimes, not proposals for so-called gun control measures that encroach on the freedoms of law-abiding citizens to protect their families and do little to reduce gun violence. "Defund the police" rhetoric and accompanying legislation certainly only exacerbated the violent crime wave sweeping our country.
8 – What should be the country’s top foreign policy concern? Why? (100 words max)
Our top foreign policy concern should be China. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the weakness we’ve shown to Putin has emboldened China. Additionally, the United States is too economically reliant on China and this threatens our national security. Buy American laws, U.S. government stockpiling of American-made supplies, and tax incentives for companies can help end this. We must also counter China’s abuses in intellectual property theft and spying. The U.S. should increase vetting for Chinese nationals studying in the U.S., enact a ban on Chinese funding for U.S. universities, and end the Chinese satellite research system at U.S. universities.
9 – Would you change U.S. immigration policy and enforcement? How? (100 words max)
I believe immigration policy should serve the interests of everyday working Americans, not far-left activists who believe borders are racist, and not giant corporations that want cheap labor. To that end, we should have a common sense, merit-based system like most other countries, not one based on chain migration and random lotteries. I believe strongly in legal immigration. I also believe that immigrants entering this country lawfully who want to become productive, law-abiding citizens ought to be prioritized over those whose first action here is breaking the law. We must end the open borders policies of the Biden administration.
