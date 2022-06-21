Name: Bill Miskell
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Middletown
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Student Support Services, Monocacy Middle
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): n/a
Campaign information:
- email: cmmiskell@comcast.net
- website: www.billmiskell.us
- Facebook: Bill Miskell for County Council – District 1
- Twitter: @MiskellBill4
1 – Why are you running for the County Council? (75 words max)
We see today the results of electing people to public office who have made poor decisions. I’m dedicated to listening to people and to addressing the issues behind community concerns. I will not go into quorum meetings with the county executive and be told how to vote. This approach defines my life work and what I would do on the council to keep Frederick County a thriving community.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
The budget. I feel that more money should have returned to the taxpayers with the surplus revenue that the county possessed. The income tax rate reduction for taxpayers is a good start to provide relief, but I feel that it does not affect enough of the county residents (around 60%). This needs to be adjusted to include more taxpayers. Also, I think that there should be limits on how much budgets can increase yearly. In the past two years, the budget has grown at 8% and 10%. I worry that we will have difficulty funding our governmental commitments.
3 — What experience (work, political, or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
I feel that I have a unique set of skills that have prepared me for this position. My student support services position puts me in a lot of difficult situations where you have to make tough, common-sense decisions. It has also trained me to be an active listener and communicator with both staff and public to discuss/resolve challenging issues. I also have been involved as an independent contractor with several businesses for over four decades and understand what small business owners are faced with on a daily basis to keep their businesses profitable.
4 — What is one major issue the current County Council has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
There are a few things that I think they have handled poorly, but the property tax refund was probably my top choice. When the council only allotted 10% of the excess budget surplus to be returned to taxpayers ($175) to anyone below the $328,512 assessment of real taxes and fees. I felt that was unfair to the taxpayers above that threshold. Every taxpayer should have received a refund, no matter the amount. Phil Dacey was right to increase the refund to 20% of the surplus budget. By doing this and incrementally distributing refunds, all taxpayers would get a refund.
5 — What do you think of the county’s goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
I agree with the goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland. Agriculture is still a big part of our identify in Frederick County. I will support maintaining the Frederick County Land Preservation Program Initiative, but feel they should be tiered, so more funds go to actual farmers than to corporations or individuals who do not farm. I support the Maryland Rural Legacy Program/Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation and the county IPP being used to achieve the 100,000-acre goal, which should be reached before 2040.
6 — How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
The OED and FCCC do a good job of attracting and supporting new businesses in Frederick County. The county should work with the private sector to identify business hubs and types of businesses that provide both blue- and white-collar jobs. Also, work more with CTC for trades, as well as getting FCC on board, so the blue-collar workforce can attract (sustain) more of these types of jobs. These are high-paying jobs and a lot of positions today cannot be filled.
7 — What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
The Livable Frederick Master plan is the definitive guiding document to determine how Frederick County will grow. This plan is a new way to look at how to implement growth for Frederick County’s future. It proposes no new growth areas, no expansion of existing growth areas, and no zoning changes. This new LFMP replaces the 2010 comprehensive plan, “Frederick County’s Future,” but does not change the Comprehensive Plan Map of 2012. The county should grow by this plan, but first small area test is already out of compliance. Watch and see how Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management project is handled.
8 — Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I am not sure that this is going to provide the desired affect that MDOT/SHA is seeking for taxpayers. I think there is still a lot of questions concerning the feasibility of this project. I am perplexed that the MDOT/SHA continue to look at band-aid fixes for the major transportation arteries instead of mass transit ideas, like a few years ago with the Red Line Project. I would support this, but would really like to exhaust other options before committing to this. I have reservations with P3 groups Transurban and Macquarie Group, who will manage the tolls.
9 — How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
Frederick County is clearly attuned to present and future issues that involve aging populations. Since most older adults in Frederick County want to age in place, in their own home and community, I support a movement away from institutional care to one where services are home and community based. Seniors preference for in-home care, community-based supports offer meaningful cost savings in comparison to nursing home care. Also, would allow them to work or volunteer in activities that accommodate their desire to continue active engagement in their communities. Seniors are a valuable asset and can continue to contribute.
10 — Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
I don’t think they have looked out for county taxpayers. I have provided one with the tax surplus rebate issue. Another one is the county's real property tax rate for the next fiscal year — $1.06 per $100 of assessed value — which has remained the same since 2014. The county’s assessable property tax base is estimated to increased by 3.5%. To offset the increase, county rates need to be reduced to $1.02 per $100 of assessed value. Also, need to limit giving taxpayer funds to nonprofits. If they're worthy, citizens will fund it. Too many handouts with zero accountability.
