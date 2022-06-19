Name: Casie Chang
Political party: Republican
Where do you live: Urbana
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: I currently work for FCPS. I have worked for FCPS for about 11 years. I worked 10 years with special needs students and I currently work as an administrative assistant. I have also worked as a regulatory analyst for the NASDAQ, as a legal assistant in a family law firm and for the Montgomery County Circuit Court in the family law division.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): I have never run for political office, but I understand the importance of listening to our constituents' concerns and reaching out to our community businesses and organizations on issues related to them.
Campaign information:
- email: Casie.Chang@outlook.com
- website: www.CasieChang.com
- Facebook: Chang4CountyCouncil
1. Why are you running for the County Council? (75 words max)
I am running for County Council, District 2, because as a mother, voter and very concerned resident, I want to give hands-on help in guiding our country in the right direction. We need strong leadership. In considering legislation, I will deliberate and vote for what is in the county's interest, not just vote to go along with the rest. I will be mindful of the voters' pocketbooks and, for example, stand up for tax refunds.
2. What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
The most important issue in this race is our budget. We have a very large surplus, but yet no tax relief yet. There is something very wrong with that type of thinking. We need to look at the services that the county provides and build a budget from that point. We need to get rid of unnecessary committees (and their related expenses) such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Climate Change. There are departments within the county to handle these issues. Going “woke” means going broke and serves no purpose in our county!
3. What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
My experience working with special needs children in the school system has prepared me for the position. This position requires strong listening and communication skills — interaction with the student, parents, families, school staff/administration. It requires compassion and the desire to solve problems. It has given me a view of how resources can be used poorly or well in providing services to those in need — which is really one of the vital roles of local government. My experiences and life events have prepared me for this position and I am confident I will bring the positive change our council needs.
4. What is one major issue the current County Council had handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The current County Council is too liberal. They are voting for New Green deals and “wokeness.” Our taxes are paying salaries to support these projects. We need to bring common sense back to our county.
5. What do you think of the county’s goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
I think it is a good start, but we can do better. If we stop funding liberal projects, we could invest more toward farmland preservation.
6. How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
The county obviously doesn’t do well attracting new businesses. A prime example is the loss of Amazon. This loss cost our county millions of dollars of tax revenue. Revenue that could have gone toward investing in the widening of Interstate 270, preserving more farmland, providing financial assistance to our municipalities and providing additional services to county residents.
7. What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
People need to understand that the Livable Frederick Master Plan is an overview of our county may continue viability and sustainability into the future. A lot of folks participated in putting it together. It maps out where future building will take place. The county should grow and develop by effectively managing growth with a primary goal of maintaining quality of life in the county. If Livable Frederick can achieve that, it will be worthwhile.
8. Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I absolutely support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495. I do not support tolls, without further study on how it might affect a middle class commuter or worker. I look at gas prices now. I can’t imagine people now having to pay tolls on top of the price of gas to get to work. I will work hard to make this infrastructure project work.
9. How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
Living in Urbana, where we have two types of dwellings for older residents, I would say the county is definitely paying attention to our residents. I think we need to also look into affordable housing for our older residents.
10. Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
The county has not been fiscally responsible. An example is the purchase of the Oak Street property for $20 million. This was unnecessary. They talked about putting in a library, but the location doesn’t serve its residents. Other examples are the taxpayer-funded departments and programs that support “wokeness.” I am referring to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department. Although the county has a large budget, that doesn’t mean we should be wasting money.
