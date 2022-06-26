Name: Chaz Packan
Political party: Republican
Where you live: New Market/Lake Linganore
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: legislative aide for Del. Dan Cox, January 2019 to January 2020. Frederick Keys team historian and writer, February 2010 to September 2016.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): ran for school board in 2018 (lost)
Campaign information:
- email: lancerfan91@aol.com
- website: Packan4Council.com
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Packanforcouncil
1 – Why are you running for the County Council? (75 words max)
I'm running for County Council because I'm deeply concerned with the increasingly socialist direction we have taken not only in Frederick County, but in the United States as a whole. This has me motivated to run for County Council. When I'm elected in District 4, I will serve as an honest, straightforward, common-sense voice. I will proudly serve the interests of our Frederick County citizens rather than the self-serving politically motivated interests of Winchester Hall.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
The most important issue is balancing our county budget and putting money back into the pockets of average Frederick County residents with tax cuts for every county resident, including lowering property taxes, as we have some of the highest property taxes in the state of Maryland. I will work with like-minded members of the council by cutting wasteful programs, including the chief equity and inclusion officer, because programs such as these serve to divide our community in a way that is antithetical to our nation’s principles as a free and equal society under our Constitution.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
I am a lifelong Frederick County resident who graduated from Linganore High School. I completed my senior year work study with the Frederick Keys, working as an intern historian. I worked as game day staff and wrote articles on Keys players. I graduated from FCC with an associate's degree in communications. I have been a conservative grassroots activist since I was a freshman in high school. I ran for school board in 2018 and lost. After my school board run, Del. Dan Cox, a candidate for governor, hired me as his legislative aide in Annapolis.
4 – What is one major issue the current County Council has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The coronavirus pandemic was handled extremely poor at all levels of government in our state, including the County Council. I would not have subjected citizens to coercive lockdowns and shutdowns of businesses and churches, which caused immense economic losses. It restricted our 1st Amendment freedoms, specifically freedom of religion in regards to churches. I support freedom of choice for vaccines and masks rather than government mandates. Regardless if you received the vaccine or not, medical freedom and the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution are your fundamental rights as an American citizen, to be exercised without government interference.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
I believe preserving county farms and farmland is of key importance to keeping the backbone of Frederick County agriculture thriving and keeping our county beautiful. Regardless of the timeline of 2040, we must reject programs that harm county farmers, including a push by council Democrats to push burdensome regulation on farmers and farmland under the Livable Frederick Plan, including a push for “Green” Energy similar to what is occurring nationally. Given inflation and rising costs due to these policies, we must cut regulations and allow our county farmers to till the land and farm as they please.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
The current County Council has been harmful to our small-business and business community at large in Frederick County, as we have some of the highest small-business taxes and burdensome regulations and red tape. When I am elected, I will work with like-minded council members to reduce these regulations and red tape and provide our small businesses with a much needed tax reduction, as well as tax credits.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
Livable Frederick would be harm the county population, growth and development. It would create an environment that would stifle necessary growth and development needed to grow our county as a whole and keep it thriving. Several ideas proposed would raise taxes on every resident in Frederick County, which would drive residents to states and counties with a more friendly and balanced approach to growth. We must be fiscally responsible and approve only programs and items that would be beneficial to our county rather than some of the political pet projects proposed by council Democrats in Livable Frederick.
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I support widening I-270 and I-495 without tolls because widening it will help relieve congestion on our roadways and allow for less traffic wait times. My reasoning behind widening without tolls is they act as a form of taxation on our county and state commuters.
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
Our county can do much better providing for our older residents by reducing county taxes on retirees and also provide a senior tax credit that can be used toward personal and medical care. These are major priorities for when I am elected because we must take care of those who have been there for us and our county for decades.
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
As far as the County Council being good stewards with our money, I give them a failing grade. The last two budgets have been bloated and have been a plight on the average citizen in terms of taxes and fees, including extremely high property taxes and unnecessary spending on purely political positions that have nothing to do with our well-being as a county. We must cut these wasteful programs and positions and return the monies that have wasted to the pockets of our average Frederick County citizens.
(1) comment
I’m curious how he thinks the expansion of interstates should be paid for if not with taxes and/or tolls.
