Name: Kavonte Duckett
Political party: Democrat
Where you live (municipality or area): Frederick
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Need, director of Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter; Rollins Life Celebration Center, P.A. (Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home)
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): ran for County Council at large, 2018
Campaign information:
- email: duckett4frederick@gmail.com
- website: duckettforfrederick.org
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/DuckettforFrederick
1 – Why are you running for the County Council? (75 words max)
My heart belongs to Frederick County. I am proud that my family has called it home for seven generations. I want to bring a new perspective to the council, one that is younger and rooted in making sure all perspectives are considered in county government. I will ensure all residents of my district and the county are heard and that pathways leading to success exist, and that the County Council acts with equity in mind.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
There is a critical shortage of affordable and workforce housing in Frederick County. The county needs to work more with developers to ensure additional units of affordable and deeply affordable housing are being planned and built, using PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) and other programs, and coordinating with state and federal agencies on LIHTC (low-income housing tax credit) incentives. Ensuring that a percentage of new development within the county meets affordability thresholds will help create economically diverse communities that keep the county’s residents stable and close to employment.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
In addition to my work combating homelessness as director of the Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter, I've served on the Frederick County Human Relations Commission and boards of directors of the City Youth Matrix, I Believe in Me Inc., and Eliminating Achievement Gaps. I understand and have worked toward eliminating inequities that minority and marginalized communities face while building collaboration and shared vision in pursuit of a common goal. I know the value of public service and the need for individuals to put themselves forward on behalf of the community to do work that needs to be done.
4 – What is one major issue the current County Council has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The current County Council has unnecessarily opened the county to serious liability in its attempt to short-circuit the ballot measure regarding binding arbitration in negotiations with the firefighters union by allowing the County Council to cut funding from any awards made by the arbitrator. The legal precedent is clear. The county should follow the jurisprudence set forth by the Maryland Court of Appeals on multiple occasions.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
Agriculture is our heritage in Frederick County, and it remains an important industry. Preserving agricultural land ensures that farming remains a vital economic industry and helps preserve part of what we love about our county.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
The county has done a superb job of attracting new significant employers in biotech, shipping and distribution, and other industries. Frederick County has enjoyed tremendous economic growth due to the addition of this diverse range of new, large companies.
However, Frederick County does not do as well with small businesses. There is little effort to attract and retain smaller enterprises, and only recently has the county begun to make any outreach to minority-owned businesses, many of which are not large. Small businesses are the pathway to economic success, and the county need to do better supporting and encouraging them.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
Livable Frederick is an excellent example of collaborative planning, soliciting community input and considering the impact of development and growth while acknowledging the absolute need for growth to take place. It provides a useful framework for considering small area plans and other future planning decisions.
The county would be well served to heed the advice of Livable Frederick and carefully manage growth, taking into account the environmental and economic impacts of new development. Growth is necessary and good, but it needs to be guided and controlled. Ensuring adequate infrastructure and minimal negative impact is vital.
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
Adding lanes is not an effective solution to combat congestion. Traffic quickly increases to fill available capacity, and much of the congestion problem on 270 and 495 stems from backups at bridges, merge delays, and inadequate capacity on surface streets that enter or exit onto the highway.
Instead, we should look at other ways to address congestion: major commitment to mass transit and incentivizing companies for remote work that reduces the number of commuters on the road. COVID demonstrated the easiest way to fight traffic and auto emissions was to keep many people working from home.
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
The county has not done badly, but could do better. Additional funding to services like paratransit and disability services would improve access for seniors who are homebound because of physical infirmity but are otherwise independent. Expansion of services like Maryland Access Point and Medicare counseling in Spanish and other non-English languages would ensure better outreach to minority communities within the county.
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
Overall, the county has been prudent in how it manages money. Investments in schools like Butterfly Ridge Elementary, Waverly Elementary, and Frederick High School have helped ease overcrowding and are energy efficient, saving money on operating costs. Maintenance of a constant-rate property tax has allowed for revenue to match growth, helping the county to build an emergency fund that enabled it to offer rescue grants to small businesses during COVID, as well as avoid layoffs. Wise fiscal policies have led to a AAA bond rating that enables the county to borrow for large capital projects at very attractive rates.
