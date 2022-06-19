Name: Philip Dacey
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Frederick
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: attorney, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): Frederick Board of Aldermen, 2013-2017; Frederick County Council, 2018-present
Campaign information:
- email: pdacey@gmail.com
- website: www.phildacey.com
1 – Why are you running for the County Council? (75 words max)
I am running to reduce the growth of government at the county level, provide general tax relief, build and expand roads, ensure a high-quality education with active parental involvement, manage growth, and keep Frederick County a special place, like it has been since I was born here.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
The biggest issue is and has been the growth of the county. We have been the fastest growing county in Maryland over the past decade. We must manage this growth properly, so that we can preserve the high quality of life that residents currently enjoy, and not become another sprawling, metropolis suburb of Washington, D.C.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
I was born and raised in Frederick County and have a desire to preserve what is important and unique about the county. I have been on numerous boards and commissions and have been elected in Frederick City and Frederick County.
4 – What is one major issue the current County Council has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The experience of the pandemic is not something anyone planned for and everyone was making the best choices they could. I think we largely failed our kids by keeping them out of school for so long when there were safe ways to continue in-person learning. Similarly, we hurt so many small businesses by forcing them to close or limit when safer alternatives exist.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
I hope we can get there sooner. Preserving farmland is a win-win situation, where farmers can benefit from their asset while ensuring that their farm legacy is preserved. The community wins because it helps to preserve the rural character of our county. We need to do more than just preserve the farms though. We need to help farmers to diversify to keep up with the new economic models of agriculture.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
The county is well positioned to thrive. We are blessed geographically to be near some real economic engines like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Northern Virginia. Our quality of life here in our community is so desirable. We need to address transportation issues by expanding our highways and making transit more accessible.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
The county needs to reject the types of high-density development that will urbanize Frederick County. We need to preserve the character of the community that we have. Frederick is growing, but we need to moderate that growth by making sure we have adequate infrastructure (schools, roads) in place to address the externalities of growth.
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
Yes, Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to address congestion in our county and region is the only realistic solution possible. Otherwise, we are going to be sitting in the same and worsening traffic for another decade plus. The plan has been proven across the country to improve traffic flow across all lanes at all times of day. We need to get this done ASAP.
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
We don't have enough ability for older people to age within Frederick County. Too many people are forced to leave Frederick when they retire to seek out places where they can live affordably. We need to improve the housing stock for our older residents and take steps to make Frederick an affordable place to work and retire.
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
The county has spent an unbelievable amount over the past four years. The budget has grown at an unprecedented rate of 31% over four years. The county is awash in funding from taxes, fees, federal funding and elsewhere. The county has raised taxes and fees eight times over the past four years. We need to give some back in general tax relief.
