Name: Shelley Aloi
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Frederick
Current occupation and employer (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Executive director, Marriage Resource Center of Frederick County Inc. Previously: banking analyst; math/science educator
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): Alderman, city of Frederick (2009-2013). Ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Frederick (2017) and Maryland lieutenant governor (2014).
Campaign information:
- email: Aloi4Frederick@gmail.com
- website: Aloi4Frederick.com
- Facebook: Aloi4Frederick
- Twitter: @Aloi4Frederick
- Instagram: @Aloi4Frederick
1 – Why are you running for the County Council? (75 words max)
I'm running because I love our community. I grew up here, traveled to over 20 countries, and returned home. I enjoyed serving as city alderman. The last eight years, the population grew approximately 9% while the budget grew more than 40%. That means residents are paying more. Senior citizens are being taxed out of their homes. New residents are often surprised by the high property taxes. I will vote to control growth and reduce taxes.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
The most important issue for this race is future growth. Frederick County needs an approach that balances the good aspects of what we already have with sound planning for the future. For example, we must have a common-sense and balanced approach to agricultural preservation and new development. Using a portion of the recordation tax for farmland preservation would help. It is also important to consider the impact of new growth on schools and roads to reduce overcrowding and traffic problems. We need more local jobs, new businesses to support our community and those coming to live in safe, quality neighborhoods.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
I served as alderman and have a diverse background that enables me to speak from a variety of perspectives. My strengths are in problem solving and strategic thinking, so I often find a solution before others notice a problem exists. When the city was poised to return $3.5 million to the state of Maryland, a colleague and I found matching funds to save the project. We now enjoy Carroll Creek Linear Park from East Street to Patrick as a result. I am also a doctoral student in organizational leadership, and in my daily work, help families to grow and thrive.
4 – What is one major issue the current County Council has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The County Council did not adopt the constant yield property tax rate when it had the opportunity. As a result, residents paid more for property taxes each of the last eight years. Even worse, when the county budget had a surplus of more than $120 million, the County Council still increased property taxes. At the same time, spending increased with the most recent budget growing by 10%, all out of the pockets of taxpayers. It is time to stop the tax-and-spend mentality of county government officials. Eliminate unnecessary spending, reduce taxes, and give surplus funds back to taxpayers.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
I believe that preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040 is a praiseworthy goal, but we can do more. We should make funding for agricultural preservation an even higher priority. One solution is to use a portion of the recordation tax for farmland preservation. This would help to accelerate the timeline because more money would be available to preserve our county’s agricultural land and heritage.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
In general, the county does a relatively good job at attracting new businesses and significant employers. Unfortunately, the county also has certain procedural concerns that resulted in failure for other acquisitions. For example, losing Amazon’s $30 billion business investment was an immeasurable loss for county taxpayers. The deal had the potential to provide long overdue infrastructure improvements, millions of dollars for schools and roads, and a significant increase in the number of local jobs, all in an environmentally friendly way. It may also have helped accelerate farmland preservation efforts. In this case, taxpayers lost. We must work to improve processes.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
Frederick County’s population is projected to be nearly 330,000 by 2040. This size growth requires clear, intentional planning, a balanced plan where growth occurs around municipalities, rural spaces remain rural, and preservation of farmland. In that regard, Livable Frederick is a good road map for growth. It also contains language about social concerns, increases in regulation, a road diet, and other items not found in typical planning documents. Some measures may result in increased costs and reductions in property rights. We will grow. We need to plan. Government should focus on basics in planning — education, public safety, and roads.
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I strongly support widening interstates 270 and 495. I also advocate for widening U.S. 15 and placing the long-planned sound barrier along the roadway because the project was needed years ago. Our local residents are most affected by the thousands of out-of-state drivers passing through our county for their daily commutes on 70, 270, 15 and 340. It is past time to solve the traffic problem. Widening the roads will help. My votes as alderman helped to secure funding for the Monocacy Boulevard exchange over U.S. 15 and for upgrading Monocacy Blvd to East Patrick and I-70.
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
Not well. The continual increase in property taxes and the current high rate of inflation are driving some senior citizens out of their lifetime homes. Current projections indicate families are paying an additional $6,000 per year in increased costs for gas and food alone. These sorts of costs can destroy those on a fixed income. Some are being forced to choose between food and medicine. We must do more to reduce the tax burden on our senior citizens.
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
Over the last eight years, the budget grew from a proposed $536 million to $792 million, an increase of $256 million, more than 40%. The population grew about 9%. That means each taxpayer pays more. This is disappointing because we were told that the county executive form of government would not cost more money. The current budget adds new departments and over 160 new employees. County government should focus on the basics, prioritizing education, public safety, and agricultural preservation. At the same time, taxpayers need relief. I will vote to cut wasteful spending and preserve our way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.