Name: Daryl Boffman
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Adamstown
Current occupation and employer (may also list up to two previous jobs you have held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Senior business consultant for Boffman Consulting, LLC; past president/CEO of Acela Technologies
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): served on the Frederick County Board of Education, 2000-2010 (appointed in 2000; elected in 2002 and 2006). Board president in 2009.
Campaign information:
- email: friendsofdboffman@gmail.com
- website: www.friendsofdboffman.com
- Facebook: friendsofdboffman
- Twitter: @friendsofdboff
- Instagram: @friendsofdboffman
1 – Why are you running for county executive? (75 words max)
I am a servant leader who can bring the community together as One Frederick — a tenacious leader determined to restore academic excellence, while creating an environment where businesses thrive. I am an experienced leader who can balance the need for affordable housing with financial stewardship, a strong economy, and environmental concerns. I am an executive leader who understands that a strategic growth plan will ensure Frederick County can compete in the global economy.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
The most important issue in the race is growth. The county’s growth impacts every other area impacting the quality of life for Frederick residents, including schools, affordable housing, business, transportation, public safety, and the environment. Using the Livable Frederick Master Plan, I will create strategies that prepare Frederick County to benefit from balanced growth. I will focus on growing our local businesses and attracting mid-size and large companies with higher-paying jobs to increase tax revenue to address the county’s school construction, infrastructure, and residents’ concerns. Growth is inevitable. I will partner with municipal leaders to be strategic managers of growth.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
I am a veteran commissioned officer of the U.S. Army. In my 27-year professional career, I have served as a manager, director, executive director, vice president for two technology companies, and president/CEO of Acela Technologies (Acela) for 15 years. The Maryland Technology Council selected me as “Entrepreneur of the Year” and “Executive of the Year,” and twice, The Gazette of Business and Politics named me to “Top 25 CEOs You Need To Know.” I served on the boards of FCPS, Frederick Chamber of Commerce and Frederick Health Hospital. I have earned White House, congressional, state, and local community service awards.
4 – What is one major issue County Executive Jan Gardner has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
County Executive Jan Gardner should have expanded participation on county contracting opportunities to local small and minority-, women-, and veteran-owned companies. Minorities, women, and veteran residents contribute to the county’s revenue base by paying taxes. However, the county does not ensure they have an opportunity to benefit economically in the success of Frederick County. I will restructure the county’s contracts to set aside portions of the work to award to qualified local small and minority-, women-, and veteran-owned companies as successfully implemented throughout the state of Maryland and elsewhere in the U.S.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
I support the county’s goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040. Farming and agriculture are an intricate part of Frederick County’s rich history. We have the largest land mass of any county in the state of Maryland and can easily preserve 100,000 acres of farmland, while strategically planning opportunity for business and residential accommodations elsewhere in the county. The challenge is convincing young farmers to continue the profession as our current farmers are aging. Not only should we preserve farmland, but we should ensure farming continues, as our farms have fertile soil that can produce great crops.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
Prior to 2020, the county did a poor job of attracting new businesses and significant employers, as well as retaining large employers who had established their headquarters here in Frederick County. The county has successfully attracted key businesses over the past couple of years. However, there is more to do. I am an experienced business executive who has negotiated contracts with Fortune 500 companies across the country. The county needs to build a stronger partnership with municipal leaders and mount a countywide push to improving the business climate and to develop a truly “Open for Business” vision for Frederick County.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
Livable Frederick Master Plan is a great planning tool for building a great place to live, work, and thrive. It serves as a road map for future leaders to provide consistency to growth and development within the county while allowing flexibility for future administrators. The leaders need to accept growth and focus more energy and efforts on preparing and planning for growth. A majority of the current growth is concentrated in and around Frederick City. However, I'll work with municipal leaders to develop a strategic economic growth plan with a heavy focus on business and jobs growth throughout the county.
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I have traveled on Interstate 270 for employment and could not understand why the widening of the road stopped at the Montgomery County line. Driving on the Frederick end of Interstate 270 adds stress and negatively impacts the quality of life for Frederick residents who find it necessary to travel to other counties and states to earn a salary to afford to live in Frederick County. Unfortunately, tolls are necessary to pay for major highway construction projects. I would encourage or legislators to apply for the federal infrastructure investment and jobs act funds to reduce the cost of the tolls.
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
Care for the elderly has improved under County Executive Gardner’s administration. However, we have not kept up with the trends of other communities which focuses on creating an environment that promotes a more active senior lifestyle. I would work with local businesses and nonprofit organizations to structure more events that encourages and celebrates senior activities. Frederick County has many senior citizens who are still living on their own. I will develop programs to engage our seniors who live on their own in community activities offered by county-funded senior living facilities and connect them with a county care partner.
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
The county has spent the taxpayers’ money wisely. Frederick County has consistently retained a AAA bond rating and has completed each of the past seven years with a surplus. More funds were allocated to accelerate school construction and renovation projects to accommodate the steady increase in student enrollment. The county has added over 200 new firefighter/EMT positions to improve public safety. There were no tax increases during the past seven years. The county has fully funded the pension benefits program and provided targeted tax relief to ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.