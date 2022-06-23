Name: Jessica Fitzwater
Political party: Democratic
Where you live: Frederick
Current occupation and employer (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: elementary music teacher, Frederick County Public Schools
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): Frederick County Council Member, District 4, 2014-present
Campaign information:
- email: info@jessicafitzwater.com
- website: https://www.jessicafitzwater.com
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JessicaFitzwaterforFrederick
- Twitter: @jessfitzwater
- Instagram: @fitzwaterforfrederick
1 – Why are you running for county executive? (75 words max)
I am running for county executive because everyone who lives in Frederick County deserves the opportunity to meet their full potential and thrive. From students to seniors, small-business owners to service workers, we know there are significant disparities in quality-of-life outcomes across our county. We need a proven, effective leader who will lead through listening and build on the progress we’ve made over the past eight years. It is time for transformational leadership.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
Embracing our growing and changing community is paramount to our county’s future success. Growth is often discussed in black and white, all or nothing. But that is not reality. We can preserve agriculture while incentivizing best practices that improve soil quality. We can welcome new residents and businesses while utilizing smart growth policies that ensure good schools, create an inclusive community, and protect public health. And we can build climate resilience while providing new workforce development and green jobs. As county executive, I will be the leader who gets us there.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
As a mom of two, a teacher, and a two-term council member, I have years of experience managing competing priorities and doing it well. I am the only candidate with eight years in charter government. I know how local government works and how to target areas for improvement. I am an effective leader with a track record of working across the aisle and collaborating with community members to get things done. My 16 years as a teacher matter. too. As a local businessman put it to me recently, teachers know how to plan, meet outcomes, and work with diverse stakeholders.
4 – What is one major issue County Executive Jan Gardner has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
Jan Gardner's biggest sin as county executive has been to set a high standard for future leaders. As county executive, I will be a different leader than Jan, in particular because of my unique experience as a legislative leader on the County Council for eight years. I will build on the progress we have made by improving communication among the executive and legislative branches and the public at large. I am committed to open and transparent government, from enhancing open data and access to information, to utilizing an inclusive and robust process for public input in decision-making.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
We have made incredible progress in agricultural preservation during my eight years on the council. Due to the council’s legislative action to increase funding for preservation, we are on track to meet our goal of 100,000 acres preserved before 2040. We have the will and the resources to increase this goal. As county executive, I’ll strengthen farmland preservation. But we can’t preserve farms without also preserving the farmers. We must enhance grants, initiatives, and legislation that support farmers’ innovation and allow them to thrive as business owners who contribute so much to our rich history and bright future.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
With Frederick County's proximity to two major metropolitan areas, a well-educated workforce because of our strong schools, and a base of high-tech, health services, agriculture, and manufacturing, we are competitive in attracting and retaining businesses. Our Office of Economic Development has helped bring thousands of jobs to Frederick County, even during COVID. Our turbo fast-track permitting has attracted major employers like Ellume, Kite, and Kroger to our local economy. We must also remain committed to our small businesses. I will add a small business liaison/navigator to ensure people have a point of contact throughout their entrepreneurial journey.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
As a leader on the County Council during the passage of Livable Frederick, I fully support the plan and know that it must remain a true community plan. Utilizing the LFMP’s shared vision for our community, health, economy, and environment will ensure that we manage growth in a way that benefits our families, businesses, and our climate and ensures that we are a welcoming and inclusive community. I would implement a LFMP dashboard where residents can track in real time the progress we are making on goals and initiatives and hold us accountable for commitments we have made.
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
Transportation will always be a focus for the county. With close to 40% of our residents commuting for employment, we must be an engaged partner with other leaders across the state on transportation improvements. There is no doubt that changes in the I-270/I-495 corridor need to be made. But as this plan has evolved, there are serious concerns about whether traffic would be alleviated north of I-370 toward Frederick and equity concerns about the cost of managed toll lanes. As county executive, I commit to advocating for the needs of Frederick County commuters as regional transportation plans move forward.
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
As the daughter of aging parents, I am fully aware that Frederick County has one of the fastest growing senior populations in Maryland. We have elevated Senior Services to a county division, enhancing staffing and responding to the needs of our residents. I am committed to moving forward with a new senior center and enhancing programs that help seniors age in place by providing resources for deferred maintenance or safety enhancements. We must incentivize and attract the building of more senior affordable rentals to give seniors affordable options for safe and stable housing as they age.
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
I am proud of our track record of fiscal responsibility these past eight years. The county has earned and maintained a AAA bond rating from all three rating agencies resulting in major savings for taxpayers. We have made record investments in education, school construction, and public safety all while maintaining tax rates. This year, we implemented targeted income tax relief to close to 60% of tax filers in the county to help working families and seniors on fixed incomes. And we have invested in community partnership grants to nonprofits to squeeze the most out of each tax dollar.
