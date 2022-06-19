Name: Kai John Hagen
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Catoctin Mountain, near Thurmont
Current occupation and employer (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Frederick County Council member, At-Large; director, Envision Frederick County, 2011-2020; Frederick County commissioner, 2006-2010
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): Elected Frederick County commissioner, 2006-2010; ran for Frederick County commissioner in 2010; elected Frederick County Council member, At-Large, 2018-2022
1 – Why are you running for county executive? (75 words max)
I love Frederick County. I’ve worked to serve our community in many ways for 27 years. My experience and knowledge of the county and county government, my dedication, values and vision make me the best candidate to:
- protect what we love about Frederick County
- maintain and improve the many things we’re doing well
- tackle the challenges and opportunities we face ahead.
(I’m the only county executive candidate who doesn’t solicit or accept contributions from developers.)
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
With apologies for answering the question indirectly, I don’t believe there’s a “single most important issue in this race,” the county or county government. Neither real life nor government operates that way. However, public safety and education will always be essential and top priorities. I have a long and consistent record of support for our critical emergency response, fire and rescue, law enforcement and public health services, and for our still-underfunded public school system. Beyond that, our decisions about land use and development — growth — will shape our communities and affect everything else, making it a top priority.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
Four years served as a Frederick County commissioner (including the executive and legislative roles of the current executive and council). Four years as a County Council member, At-Large. Four or more years on the Frederick County Planning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Affordable Housing Council and Tourism Council, and more than a dozen other county boards and commissions. Served on the Citizens Zoning and Review Commission and the Solid Waste Steering Committee, and as a member of the Energy and Environment working group of the Livable Frederick Master Plan. Ten years as the director of Envision Frederick County.
4 – What is one major issue County Executive Jan Gardner has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
In my opinion, County Executive Gardner and a majority of the County Council were wrong when they supported (and passed and signed) a version of the legislation (sponsored by Council Member Fitzwater) required to implement Measure D that was clearly contrary to the intent, spirit and letter of the amended county charter, after it had been supported by 73% of Frederick County voters in 2018. County firefighters were critical of the process in which the bill was drafted, and rightly opposed the legislation, which meant that any decision reached by the third-party arbitrator could be ignored by the County Council.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
Roughly 185,000 acres of farmland are remaining in Frederick County (40% of the county). We have had a long-term goal of preserving 100,000 acres. We can be proud that we’ve permanently preserved about 70,000 acres of farmland. Now, more than 110,000 acres of farmland are not protected. The county executive and council have increased our commitment to farmland preservation, but we don’t want 85,000 acres of our remaining farmland to be developed. It’s time to increase the goal to 150,000 acres and ratchet up our commitment to the funding and policies necessary to make that a meaningful and realistic goal.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
Overall and for many reasons, Frederick County has had real success attracting new businesses and significant employers. The county’s Office of Economic Development has done a great job of highlighting our many and substantial assets and engaging and attracting a diverse mix of dynamic companies to locate or expand here. If we maintain that, and manage growth well (and protect our Triple A bond rating), and continue to offer a high quality of life in attractive communities, with good schools and parks, efficient county services, and well-planned infrastructure investments, we will continue to attract good businesses in the years ahead.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
I was engaged in the Livable Frederick Master Plan process from the beginning. In fact, in office and not, I’ve been involved in every county comprehensive planning process for 20 years. The 2010 Comprehensive Plan was a real step forward regarding truly comprehensive planning, and the thorough process of developing Livable Frederick took another big step forward. No plan, however, is more important than electing the right people with the vision and leadership necessary to implement it. Count on me to fully engage our community and rigorously apply Smart Growth principles to protect what we love about where we live!
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
Other ways exist to add lanes to I-270, but the massive public-private partnership (“P3”) proposal to add four toll lanes is the wrong solution to a real problem. Experience with P3s show there’s no free lunch. The exclusive 60-year contract hasn’t undergone proper financial and environmental reviews. There are serious concerns about the economic risk, equity issues, climate impacts and the lack of adequate support for other transit options. And it’s based on an economic model that only works if the free lanes remain badly congested. (Would you pay $20-$40 if the free lanes weren’t congested?)
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
As a county commissioner, I was proud to be one of the key votes to build the new Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center and Montevue Assisted Living facility. I’m grateful to County Executive Gardner for her tremendous work to save them as important parts of what our county does for seniors. I’ve been a strong supporter of the Department of Aging, senior centers, Meals on Wheels and more. Beyond that, however, and with a rapidly growing senior population, we have to better address other issues, too, such as affordable housing, better transit options, tax breaks for low income seniors, etc.
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
Overall, yes. While we don’t always agree, and I’d prioritize some things differently, County Executive Gardner has been a very responsible manager and steward of our tax dollars. It’s as notable as it is uncommon that Frederick County has achieved and maintained a Triple A bond rating from all three agencies. Drafting the county budget is a difficult process, requiring hard choices, investing limited resources to reflect and balance often competing values and priorities. I’ve supported Gardner’s operating and capital budgets, and the balance struck, especially including her commitment to increased funding for education and essential county services and infrastructure.
