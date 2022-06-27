Name: April Fleming Miller
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Myersville
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Current: Optometrist in Frederick. Previous: Frederick County Board of Education, 2010-2018.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): Frederick County Board of Education, 2010-2018.
Campaign information:
- email: aprilfmiller@comcast.net
- Facebook: April Fleming Miller for Delegate
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I have lived in Maryland my entire life. I chose to raise my family and work here. I contend we can use the power of our voices through voting to change the dismal path that Maryland has been on, making reasonable dreams impossible for our citizens. Decisions made in Annapolis impact everyone. Strong leaders are needed to fight for Frederick County. We need true representatives of the people, not politicians after their own gains.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Maryland schools have become centers for social engineering instead of centers for academics. CRT, teaching gender identity in K-3, socio-emotional learning and politics need to be removed from classrooms. The Maryland Blueprint for Education and the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) need to be paused. Teachers have had enough change. We don't need another layer of educational bureaucracy stifling innovation. Decreases in achievement, increases in mental illness and school violence, and staff exodus all need to be addressed.
Inflation and sky-high gas prices are destroying families' financial security. Extend the gas tax holiday. Stop tying gas tax increases to inflation.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I grew up in Frederick County and love raising my own family on a farm here. I have been a local optometrist for 20 years, and my family operates several small businesses. I served eight years as a conservative on the Board of Education, fighting for policies that put students first and for parents to be partners in education. In Annapolis, I will fight for the best interests of the families, farms, first responders and businesses of District 4. I have a strong foundation in family values and common-sense decision-making, prioritizing people over politics.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would have done differently? (100 words max)
Parental rights and protecting children haven't been a priority for Democrats in Annapolis. For example, an amendment proposed to House Bill 850 by Del. Kathy Szeliga simply stated that a public school would not provide classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation to pre-K through third graders in a way that was not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate. It failed when all 95 Democrats voted not to support it.
There were House bills on transparency in education, increased funding for school resource officers and security, protecting children from predators that all failed in committee or in the Senate by Democrats.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
The shutdown of our schools and economy due to COVID had a devastating and lasting impact on our community and must not be allowed to happen again. Incidences of overdoses, suicide, assault, domestic violence and child abuse have all skyrocketed. Social isolation is stealing years of life. Food insecurity is increasing as fast as inflation. Doctors' offices consolidating into practice management groups and insurance companies are dictating health care. Increasing access to telehealth, social workers working with police and schools, accessibility to addiction treatment are needed. Acceleration and innovation in technology and training new health care providers are essential.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
The most pressing public safety issue is the attack on our police officers. “Soft on crime” and “defund the police” policies are turning our cities into war zones. Police officers face escalating personal risk and challenges in keeping our communities safe. I support increased funding for recruitment, retention, training and equipment, and expansion of our school resource officer program. Prosecuting criminals to the fullest extent of the law, especially repeat and violent offenders, deters crime. Hotspot policing and community policing are also effective.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
Everyone wants clean air, water and a healthy vibrant environment. We live in a thriving agricultural community that embodies sustainability. Most homes, schools and buildings are made with solar, geothermal and other energy-saving measures. The U.S. has done well with reducing carbon emissions and has some of the strictest environmental protections, so why are we destroying the environment of other countries to meet our production and energy needs?
Ninety-five percent of solar panels are made in China. At what environmental cost?
Wind will not supply consistent energy, harms wildlife and has noise pollution.
I support American energy independence.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
Frederick, one of the fastest growing counties in Maryland, is a major gateway to the north and west from the Baltimore/D.C. metro area. I would support widening U.S. 15 through Frederick up to the Monocacy interchange. This would alleviate a lot of the traffic issues without the need for tolls. I would also support the long overdue improvement to the Frederick interchange of 270/70, which must be done first.
If tolls were included, which are not my preference, I would strongly encourage the tolls to be off on weekends and not fluctuate like the ones in Northern Virginia.
