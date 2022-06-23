Name: Barrie S. Ciliberti
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Urbana
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Current: Maryland state delegate. Last job: professor, University of Maryland
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): 2015-2018, appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to serve as delegate for Frederick and Carroll counties; 2018-present, elected Maryland state delegate
Campaign information:
- email: CitizensforCiliberti@gmail.com
- website: www.barriesciliberti.com
- Facebook: barrie for delegate
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I am and have been a member of the House of Delegates from 2015 until now. I have also served previously. I wish to continue legislative work to address the needs of Frederick County and present common-sense solutions. I know the workings of Annapolis and have tried to promote legislation to help our county. I have on occasion stopped bills that would have been harmful to our county.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Our traffic congestion is strangling us. More needs to be done to improve the roads into and out of Frederick County, as well as the city of Frederick. I am currently on the Environment and Transportation Committee. I will continue to move this issue to the forefront for action. Up to now, Chairman Barve and I have discussed getting this problem addressed properly and out of committee. Varied considerations have been made thus far, including extended and additional lanes for I-270.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I come with in-depth knowledge of Annapolis and its workings. Also, I have colleagues on both sides of the aisle who willingly offer advice and assistance. I have been president of the faculty association three times. As such, have been able to mitigate impasses and foster discussion and resolution of many conflicts. I have also served as chairman of the Rank and Tenure Committee at the university, which deals with problems and expectations of a multicultural staff.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would have done differently? (100 words max)
In my judgment, the House did not fairly address the issue of law enforcement in this las session. Also, I perceived negative feelings towards our police — mostly unjustified. This came from an extreme faction of delegates who have an anti-police mentality.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Mental illness is pervasive in our state and nation. It has become more apparent following our national shutdowns due to the COVID pandemic. It has also been exacerbated by the fentanyl epidemic, which is directly impacted by our open southern border. More early intervention, starting with detecting emotional and psychological problems in pre-K and elementary schools, is essential. It would be incumbent on providing more training and resources and specialized personal to address this health care issue.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
The most pressing issue is the growing reality that citizens of Maryland are becoming less safe, as they move throughout their daily activities. Crime is permeating our streets. We need more law enforcement on the streets to apprehend and arrest. We do not need more laws. We need them to be enforced. We do not need judges that do not enforce the law! They need to render the appropriate sentences that are indicated for specific infractions. Any individual who has been arrested should be serving jail time. Those suffering with mental illnesses and/or drug addiction should be treated accordingly.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
There are changes that are and have been occurring in many climate zones of the world. I have testimony from climatologists, PhD’s mind you, who have varied assessments. There is one body of data that speaks to an imminent crisis and another that does not have that same vision. I would continue the debate between these two factions of experts, while we gather more quantitative data. Meanwhile, having a multilayered use and support of alternative energy sources is just plain smart.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
As growth continues in Frederick County, the strains and demands on our road network are intense. The state of Maryland currently has a $7 billion-plus surplus. A portion of this could be used to ameliorate some of our transportation problems. Yes, I do support the widening of I-270. It is essential. I- 495 and its traffic congestion need to be addressed. Creating toll lanes needs to be critically analyzed. I need to digest more data. In the future, however, provisions for larger setbacks of land along road networks need to be in any master plan for development.
