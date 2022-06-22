Name: Bradley Belmont
Political party: Republican
Where you live: near Hagerstown
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: I have worked full time in the nuclear medicine field at a cardiology center in Frederick for the last decade, and as needed at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): I’m not a politician nor have I ever ran for a public office.
Campaign information:
- email: Brad@bradleybelmont.com
- website: www.bradleybelmont.com
- Facebook: Citizens supporting Bradley Belmont for MD Delegate
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I decided to run to make a positive difference in our lives, our parents' lives, our children’s lives, and the lives of future generations. The divide in our state has become too great. I want to work in Annapolis to ensure our future leaders are taught how to think, not what to think. I want them to feel safe in school. My children (10 and 7) and your children shouldn't have to live in fear.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
I feel infrastructure needs to be addressed, when it comes to upkeep on roads and access to internet. The sewer and water system are constantly needing work. I will advocate and communicate with the municipalities' lobbying groups and help get the funds needed to support the upgrades needed.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I have owned a small business, balanced a budget, and been responsible for all aspects of service and upkeep. I have devoted my life to helping others. For the past 15 years, I have studied and worked in the nuclear medicine field, working directly with the public and helping manage their health care. Additionally, I have volunteered with multiple organizations to help our youth. My goal is to provide my service in District 2A by representing their voice in Annapolis.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would have done differently? (100 words max)
The House of Delegates is to represent the citizens of Maryland. We are not leaders, but messengers. Inflation is affecting us all by making citizens have economic security near the top of their list of duties. The gas tax holiday should have been extended and other tax holidays, specifically on food and clothing, should have been implemented. The gas hike scheduled for July 1 should be postponed until inflation comes back down to reasonable levels.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Frederick County has a serious problem with mental health and addiction issues. There needs to be more channels to receive help when it is needed. The number of drug- and alcohol-related deaths has doubled since 2015. Every individual should have access to diagnostic evaluations; family, individual, and group therapy; psychiatrist evaluations; and, if needed, medication management.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
We must concentrate on the safety of our children. We must ensure that shootings like what happened at in Uvalde, Texas, never happen again. Why are 70% of mass shootings being carried out by young adults under age 21? What has changed in our schools that is producing these individuals? We must get back to teaching facts and right from wrong rather than how I identify. I will push for legislation to have a Maryland trooper in every school, ready to defend our children immediately, if necessary. I want our district and Maryland to focus on mental health issues.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
Climate has been changing as far back as we can measure layers of ice and earth. Climate change refers to long-term change. I do think cutting down on carbon emissions is important, with Maryland doing their part. I feel this is more of an international relations issues in countries like China and India, who are the two highest countries associated with mass emissions. These countries need to show strong initiative to reverse even a small amount of pollution.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
