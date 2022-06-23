Name: Brandon Duck
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Brunswick
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: sales manager at Best Buy
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): none
Campaign information:
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I'm running in this race to give voice to the most common type of person: the average worker. I'm a worker on the streets like most people, and that gives me a more on the ground type of view on issues and I want to bring that view to Annapolis. I want to be the voice of the common person, showing the issues that affect people that are often forgotten, and bring them to life.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Right now, it's inflation. I think the best way to fight inflation is to increase jobs. Keep people working, and keep the country productive. With more people working, and more businesses investing into the community, that is a way to help fight against inflation. Also we need to make sure the top 1% is paying their fair share. Getting money out of the economy is also a way to impact inflation. Using a higher tax rate to keep people working is much more effective.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
My work has been managing people and working to solve problems creatively. I have to communicate well and to work within the limits that are given to me. This has led to me working with people of various types and beliefs. I have had to work with constraints that were not movable, but I have had to find creative solutions to meet the goals. I have had to network and work on projects involving groups of people all together.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would have done differently? (100 words max)
Health care. Some members in the 4th District have been against the ACA, which has proven to help many in the community. Expanding the ACA to be more like the proposed idea of Medicare for All would help people get the care and the treatments that they need without having to go bankrupt. We need to be more aggressive in how we are assisting people in get health care and not have it be tied to their work.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Accessibility to health care. Health care is still not readily available for many people in our state and our country. Health care is not affordable for people and often people give up regular preventive appointments because they cannot afford it. We need to address this, by expanding Medicare and making sure we give people the tools they need to help keep themselves healthy.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Guns need to be looked at as a public safety issue. Our attitude towards guns and the ease of getting guns is something we have to take a good hard look at. More and more people are dying by guns, and our inaction on this is something we cannot continue. We need to make sure we are regulating guns, and following common sense gun laws, which are very popular.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
I think Maryland is on the start to help with climate change. I would like to expand more green energies into our state. More solar energy, more wind farms. I would like to see us give more benefits for people who are investing into these technologies, which helps us move off of nonrenewable sources, and can help keep our land and water sources clean.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I do support widening the interstates as long as we are following all the environmental regulations we need, as the congestion of the highways is a drag on people's mental health. I do not support adding tolls. While I see the value in tolls, and it helps fund these projects and keeps our roads and bridges funded, I believe we can allocate funds from other sources rather than adding tolls.
Yes, I am related to Andrew Duck. I am his son.
