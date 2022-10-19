Name: Chris Tomlinson
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Melrose, outside Manchester, in Carroll County
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Manager of the Contracts Division within the Office of Procurement for the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): Unsuccessful run for mayor of Manchester, 2015
Campaign information:
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I’m running for office because I have the energy and experience required to hit the ground running and get to work on day 1. Once elected, I will fight back against tax increases, government overreach, the opioid epidemic, and liberal indoctrination in our schools. As your delegate, I will fight for small businesses, our agricultural heritage, the integrity of our elections, the lives of the unborn, law enforcement, and 2nd Amendment rights.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Stopping Frederick County from becoming Montgomery County. Due to over development, tax increases, and awful county leadership, Frederick has changed significantly over the last decade. I will work hard to see that Frederick County remains a beautiful rural and suburban gateway to Western Maryland, and that it does not become North Montgomery County.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you for this office? (100 words max)
Professionally, I serve in Gov. Hogan’s administration as a manager in state procurement. I have been instrumental in the execution of essential state contracts worth billions of dollars. In the community, I serve in leader positions with my local Lions Club, the Carroll County Historic Preservation Commission, and the North Carroll Business Alliance. As a former opinion columnist for the Carroll County Times for four years, I fought for the community and defended conservative values. I’ve been a conservative activist for over a decade and most recently, served as the 3rd vice chairman of the Maryland Republican Party.
4 – What is one major issue the current state House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act. The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, also known as the Kirwan Commission, worked on this legislation for years and this act is nothing more than an education money pit. It increases education funding by $3.8 billion each year over the next 10 years without a way to pay for and it, and without any provisions for accountability. Before spending mandates are imposed on Frederick, the Blueprint should have metrics added to measure progress that is being made to ensure that our taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
The most pressing health care issue in Maryland is the opioid and fentanyl epidemic that has devastated our communities. As your state delegate, I plan to pass legislation to crack down on drug dealers and violent criminals, increase access to drug treatment programs for those battling addiction, expand drug prevention education in our schools, and pass “Distribution of Heroin or Fentanyl Resulting in Death” legislation to close loopholes in our law.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Over the last couple years, we have watched the General Assembly do everything they could to neuter law enforcement and destroy their profession. As a delegate, I will fight for our brave men and women in law enforcement and fight back against those who still want to push the incredibly unpopular and ineffective “defund the police” agenda.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 was passed by the Democrats this year. Gov. Hogan called it a “reckless and controversial energy tax bill” and I agree with him. Under this legislation, the state must now cut its greenhouse gas emissions 60% below 2006 levels by 2031 and eliminate the state’s carbon footprint by 2045. This will make no impact on slowing down climate change across the globe due to Maryland’s size. Instead, Maryland residents and businesses are going to feel the impact as we are forced to modernize our energy systems hoping that this will save the world.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I-270 has caused a lot of traffic congestion for Frederick, especially when 270 hits I-70 and becomes U.S. 15. I support widening 15 through the city of Frederick. I’m thrilled to see that MDOT has included $167.7 million in construction funding in the current draft of the Consolidated Transportation Program to widen 15 from 70 to Md. 26. The governor has some plans of his own to widen 270, but he’s facing a lot of opposition with that plan. I believe that the best solution is to relieve the congestion on 15, just as it enters the city.