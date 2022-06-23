Name: Karen Simpson
Political party: Democratic
Where you live: Frederick
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: education and training manager, Maryland State Retirement Agency. Deputy director of campaign finance, Maryland State Election Board. Child Protection Citizens Review Panel Program manager, Maryland Department of Human Resources.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions):
Campaign information:
- email: Karen4Maryland@gmail.com
- website: Karen4Maryland.com
- Facebook: facebook.com/Karen4Maryland
- Twitter: twitter.com/karen4maryland
- Instagram: instagram.com/karen.simpson
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I am a domestic violence survivor. Everyone knows someone abused or mistreated in their home, work, school, or community by a few who hurt or murder the people we love. We can protect them. Violence is an epidemic impacting our safety. I have served over 30 years for Maryland. I graduated from Maryland Public Schools and Towson University. I understand the problems facing our community. I am running to be the change we seek.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Frederick’s most pressing issue is growth. Moderate growth is good and healthy, but Frederick’s rapidly growing communities without adequate infrastructure to support the growth puts pressure on our government, our schools, our roads, our police, our flood mitigation system, and every other county and city system. We need to invest in our infrastructure to keep pace with our growth. As a Maryland treasure, the state has an obligation to assist Frederick in developing our infrastructure, addressing climate change, and stabilizing our social structure.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
I worked for our Maryland state government for over 30 years. I know the holes in our laws that don’t work and need to be repaired. Over the last 20 years, I worked in Frederick and around the state. As a child protection advocate, I rallied support for child welfare and domestic violence legislation. I facilitated meetings between law enforcement, juvenile services, Maryland schools, the courts, local government, members of our General Assembly, the community, and citizens to monitor government intervention and services. I served as a family court facilitator. I am expert in election, campaign finance, and procurement law.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would have done differently? (100 words max)
Transportation. Maryland needs a reliable, cost-effective public transportation system. A public transportation system is vital to protect our economy and our environment. We need a public transportation plan to meet our green energy goals. Public transportation must include an affordable, reliable, and available commuter train system to connect Frederick with the Washington Metro area, as well as Baltimore, the Eastern Shore, and Southern Maryland. Residents will use public transportation if it gets them where they need to go when they need to be there.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Health care is the number one issue voters raise, regardless of age. Health care is important. Everyone needs it. The pandemic made clear why health care and employment must be separate. The pandemic caused many to lose their jobs when they needed health care coverage the most. Health care and prescription drug costs continue to rise. The purpose of government is to pay for the stuff we all need that is cheaper and more affordable together than individually. That is why our tax dollars should support available, accessible, affordable, and exceptional health care. Everyone needs health care. Everyone.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Domestic violence terrorists. Domestic violence played a role in most fatal mass shootings. Domestic violence terrorism is the biggest threat to our community. We need a registry of domestic violence offenders and others who threaten the safety of our community. Gun retailers do not want to sell guns to people who plan to hurt themselves or others. They need tools to keep guns out of the hands of killers. They need a registry of people restricted from gun ownership due to a history of domestic violence, or history of being a danger to themselves or others.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
Maryland had not done very well at addressing climate change because earlier initiatives were not supported by the voters or the people they elected. Thankfully, that is changing because voters realized that climate change is currently impacting our health and safety. Climate change is no longer a future issue. In addition to increasing our renewable energy sources and providing incentives to help Maryland residents invest in protecting our environment, we also need a robust public transportation plan to reduce carbon emissions and meet our green energy goals.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I do not support widening interstates 270 and 495 or adding tolls because adding tolls and widening roads will not reduce traffic or our carbon footprint. We need financial incentives to increase the number of workers working remotely. We learned during the pandemic that working remotely saves gas, saves time, reduces traffic, saves costs, improves work life balance, and reduces carbon emissions. We must invest in a robust public transportation plan. Public transportation reduces traffic if it gets people where they need to go when they need to be there.
