Name: William Joseph Wivell
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Smithsburg area
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Certified public accountant and business manager for Saint James School. Previously: a tax supervisor for Potomac Edison
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): Washington County commissioner from 1998-2010 and 2014-2015. Appointed to Maryland House of Delegates in 2015 and elected in 2018.
Campaign information:
- email: delegatewivell@gmail.com
- Facebook: Delegate William Wivell
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
To competently and to the best of my ability represent the voice and interests of District 2A residents in Annapolis in a humble and respectful manner.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Transportation. Frederick County continues to experience challenges with traffic congestion and road maintenance issues. Serving on the Environment and Transportation Committee, I have continually supported full restoration of funding and removal of the sunset provision for highway user revenues to local governments — funding that was taken away by the O‘Malley administration and never fully restored. Frederick County is similar to Washington County, which once received $8.7 million annually in FY 2008 and now is projected to receive only $4.6 millions in FY 23.
3 – What experience has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
Aside from my experience as a CPA/tax supervisor/business manager, my experience in local government has best prepared me to serve in the legislature. The local government experience has helped me to better understand the impact of the decisions that are made in Annapolis on local government, such as the unfunded mandates, impact on schools and police, and impacts on local road networks. That local government experience has also allowed me to meet and interact with many citizens and businesses and more fully understand the impact of laws being passed in Annapolis on their lives/business operations.
4 – What is one major issue the current House of Delegates has handled poorly and what would yo) have done differently? (100 words max)
Abortion. HB0937 (2022) mandates additional $3.5M annual funding for abortion providers and expands abortion providers from physicians to qualified providers (physician, nurse practitioner, nurse midwife, licensed certified midwife, physician assistant, or any other licensed individual).
The bill is based on an erroneous premise that access to abortion care is declining. Facts indicate otherwise. Maryland doesn’t provide abortion statistics to CDC. Medicaid abortion funding is at $10.3M; Medicaid-funded abortions at 10,163. I offered an amendment to replace mandated $3.5M taxpayer funding requirement with voluntary income tax check-off. Obstetricians/gynecologists testified that “Pregnancy is not a disease, and abortion is not health care.”
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Mental health. Definition is broad to include crime, depression, drug addiction, suicide, violence against others, etc. America needs a renaissance — an awakening — a return to family values, restoration of the family unit. Much of this cannot be provided by government, but there are actions that government can take. Schools could focus on character-building programs within their curriculum. Governments can focus on mental health programs and enforcement of “the rule of law,” including arrest and prosecution for all crimes.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Much of our public safety is being compromised by the “Re-imagining Policing” reform bills passed in the 2021 legislative session that repealed the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, imposed a forfeiture of benefits, changed the standard for use of force, and imposed civil liability and imprisonment that forced many law enforcement officers into early retirement, resignation, and/or simply not entering the force at all, while other laws were passed that are soft on crime, reduce sentencing terms for convicted criminals, decriminalize certain infractions, and/or prohibit juveniles or illegal immigrants from even being questioned or prosecuted.
7 – How well is the state addressing climate change? How would you do (it) differently? (100 words max)
Maryland’s approach to climate change is misdirected. It's a siloed approach that focuses only on Maryland. The approach should be worldwide. Anything less places Maryland at a competitive disadvantage with other states/countries. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 (SB528) as originally proposed would have mandated all-electric buildings with total disregard to the generation source of that electricity produced. The bill further ignored energy efficiencies of other fuels, such as natural gas, and undoubtedly would drive up electricity costs for all consumers and potentially force blackouts as public utilities testified that infrastructure does not currently exist to handle additional demand.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
Yes. Traffic congestion, loss of productivity, and excess pollution created by idle vehicles needs to be addressed. I am not a fan of tolls, but there needs to be a way to pay for the infrastructure improvements and a user-based fee is one way to accomplish that. Maryland is moving toward a public-private partnership for the expansion; road networks are an essential function of government. Alternatives presented to the Environment and Transportation Committee include MARC rail system expansion, buses, and a monorail system along the I-270 corridor. I'm also supportive of looking at mass transit options to reduce traffic congestion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.