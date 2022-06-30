Name: James Tarantin
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Chevy Chase in Montgomery County
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: author, speaker and founder of Flag & Symbol, LLC
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): none
Campaign information:
- email: jamestarantinsocials@gmail.com
- website: JamesTarantin.com
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialJamesTarantin/
- Twitter: @jamestarantin
- Instagram: @jamestarantin
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
Americans lost faith in the system. They do not want greedy career politicians. They want something new and authentic. Career politicians with corrupt intentions are the greatest danger to our world. Americans are experiencing their dreams die in front of their eyes.
2 – What is the most important issue in this race and what specific plans do you have to address it? (100 words max)
Inflation is at historic high. An influx of unfair taxes. An influx of unfair regulations. An influx of laws that diminish parents' rights. An influx of laws that create less rights for the people. An influx of illegal immigrants. An influx of inaccurate information.
3 – What experience (work, political or other has prepared you to hold this office? (100 words max)
As an immigrant who is an American by choice, I relate to the pain of people who want to experience the American Dream. As an author, I understand big thinking, big ideas, that serve all people. As a speaker, I know how to speak to people in simple and fair terms — with humility. As a businessman, I know how to balance budgets, create jobs, craft contracts, and understand commerce. As a citizen, I know the pressing issues our country face. As a husband and a father, families' rights come first. As a man of faith, God comes before government.
4 – What is one major issue the current Senate has handled poorly and what would you have done differently? (100 words max)
U.S. corporations have too much power and ways not to pay taxes. Make it clear that corporations' only way to pay less taxes is by hiring more U.S. workers.
5 – How well is the Senate addressing climate change? What, if anything, would you do differently? (100 words max)
Give people great tax incentives for buying electric cars that are made in the USA.
6 – Would you change the U.S. health care system? How? (100 words max)
I immigrated to a new promised land called America with no money, connections, friends, family, or a college degree and English was not my mother’s tongue. From the ages of 18 to 28, I lived in a poor studio apartment with no health insurance. One solution is education. Create a financially conservative program to educate people how not to get sick. To prevent. Oprah Winfrey once said: “95% of all health-care dollars are spent on treating diseases and less than 5% on preventing it. This paradigm needs to change.”
7 – Does the U.S. need more gun control laws? Which ones? (100 words max)
We need to make sure that criminals and those with mental illness will not own guns while we also are protecting the Second Amendment. We need to put peace officers in each school to protect our children from gun violence.
8 – What should be the country’s top foreign policy concern? Why? (100 words max)
Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.
9 – Would you change U.S. immigration policy and enforcement? How? (100 words max)
Reinvest and redirect money from illegal immigrants welfare program to: seniors who want lower taxes and lower transportation costs and to local farmers who need more capital to grow food that is made in the USA. Fallen families who lost their loved ones in any military or combat operation should never pay federal taxes.
