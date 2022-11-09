Election Night - Trone
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. David Trone addresses supporters Tuesday during an Election Night event in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

One day removed from Election Night, the much-watched rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Maryland Del. Neil Parrott remained the only congressional race in the state too close to be called by The Associated Press.

Parrott, a Republican, had a slight edge over his Democratic opponent by the time all 247 precincts in the 6th Congressional District had reported results to the state’s election board early Wednesday morning.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(1) comment

Plumbum
Plumbum

I'd like to think that Frederick & Montgomery Counties should be enough to give Trone the win

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription