Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Andrew Duck, a retired military intelligence officer who has unsuccessfully run for the U.S. House of Representatives four times, recently set his sights on a seat in the State House.
This time, he said, he likes his chances.
“This is the first time I’ve run in a race where you can come in third and still win,” he quipped.
Duck is running for one of the three open seats in legislative District 4 in the Maryland House of Delegates.
His Republican competitors include April Fleming Miller, a former member of the Frederick County Board of Education, and incumbent Dels. Barrie Ciliberti and Jesse Pippy.
In July, he received more votes than the other two Democratic candidates in his primary election race — Brandon Duck and Millicent Hall, who are also his son and daughter, respectively.
Maryland will hold its general election on Nov. 8.
Duck wasn’t planning to toss his hat in the ring for this year’s state race, but what he saw on Jan. 6, 2021 — when supporters of Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol to try to halt Joe Biden from becoming presidents — changed his mind.
“There are certain things that every American should be able to agree on,” he said. “Everybody should agree that we want a democracy where people get to choose their representatives, and the result of that election should be respected. I think everybody should agree that we should never have people engage in violence to try to overturn the results of that election.”
Republican voters still outnumber Democratic voters in District 4 by about 9,000 after the most recent redistricting, but Duck thinks he has a shot at a seat.
The partisan divide is much smaller than it has been in decades in the legislative district, he said.
“Hopefully, what we’ll do is we’ll have the best person win, regardless of party,” he said.
Officials need to restore the sense of community that once existed, not only in District 4, but across the country, Duck said.
Born the 15th out of 17 children, Duck graduated from Middletown High School. He grew up with people who are now on the other side of the local political aisle from him. They’re good people, he said, but Republicans and Democrats need to talk to people with different perspectives.
After the 2016 election, Duck helped form the community organization Frederick Cares, which held a forum to help bridge the local political divide. Since he started campaigning for his latest political run, Duck said, he has tried to reach out to everybody in District 4, regardless of their political opinions or party.
“We need to have a community where everybody is welcome and everybody can communicate with everybody else,” he said.
Duck pointed to the need for a second hospital and more mental health providers in Frederick County as among the most pressing issues for District 4 residents.
Higher education should be more affordable for everyone in Maryland, Duck said, but people interested in getting a master’s degree in clinical social work should have a cost-free path to entering a field in which more employees are sorely needed.
Regarding how to bring another hospital to Frederick County, Duck said he would have to do more research.
“It’s going to be a long process. It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “But I know that we need to start that work.”
After two decades in the Army, including three deployments to Bosnia and time in Iraq, Duck said he wants to keep serving his country.
“I can only serve as a delegate if people vote for me,” he said. “So, I ask them to vote for me.”
