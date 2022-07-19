Primary Election-Karen Yoho and Jessica Fitzwater
Frederick County Board of Education “apple ballot” candidate Karen Yoho, left, and Frederick County executive Democratic candidate Jessica Fitzwater check early voting results for the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election at Attaboy Beer on July 19.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The “apple ballot” candidates and the Education Not Indoctrination slate were leading a tight Frederick County Board of Education race early Wednesday morning, with unofficial results from early voting and Primary Election Day tallied but thousands of votes still outstanding. 

As of shortly after midnight Wednesday, Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Ysela Bravo — the four candidates endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees — were in first, third, fourth and sixth place, respectively.

