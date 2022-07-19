The “apple ballot” candidates and the Education Not Indoctrination slate were leading a tight Frederick County Board of Education race early Wednesday morning, with unofficial results from early voting and Primary Election Day tallied but thousands of votes still outstanding.
As of shortly after midnight Wednesday, Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Ysela Bravo — the four candidates endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees — were in first, third, fourth and sixth place, respectively.
Nancy Allen, Cindy Rose, Olivia Angolia and Mark Joannides, who make up the slate, were in second, fifth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.
Incumbent Liz Barrett was in ninth place.
Eight of the 16 candidates will advance through the primaries to the Nov. 8 general election.
Wednesday morning's vote totals did not include results from more than 20,000 mail-in ballots, which will be counted starting on Thursday.
The county sent out 23,387 mail-in ballots for the primary. Of those, 14,657 went out to registered Democrats, 5,395 went to registered Republicans and 3,335 went to other voters.
The slate is seeking to secure a conservative majority on the seven-member school board, which it argues has allowed FCPS to become “institutionalized training grounds for the progressive political activists of tomorrow,” according to their website.
Allen, Angolia, Cindy Rose and Joannides have focused their campaigns on the way the school district handles racial issues and health education. The group is looking to "enshrine parental rights in school policy," their website says.
Cindy Rose said she and her allies were feeling “really, really good” as results rolled in Tuesday night. The group spent all day at the polls talking to voters, she said.
“We had a lot of thumbs up,” Rose said. “A lot of ‘We’re voting for all four of you.’”
The slate spent by far the most of any candidate group in the weeks leading up to the primary, recording more than $7,000 in expenditures between June 8 and July 3.
The 16 candidates had cumulatively raised more than $70,000 and spent nearly $60,000 on their respective races by July 3, according to the most recent available campaign finance reports.
Bravo, Gallagher, Dean Rose and Yoho have run more traditional campaigns, prioritizing issues like staff recruitment and curriculum and policy changes meant to support students of color and LGBTQ students.
“I can’t say it’s not nice to get those early results and have them be in our favor,” Yoho, an incumbent, said Tuesday night. “But we do understand that it’s really still very early.”
Yoho said voters at the polls on Tuesday were more informed on the school board race than she’d seen in years past.
“In the past, you would always get, ‘School board?’” Yoho said. “Kind of like, ‘Huh?’”
Barrett said she was excited to see Gallagher and Dean Rose — who she called "my two favorite candidates besides myself" — perform well in early results.
She didn't express concern about her own position in the race Tuesday night.
“There’s a lot of votes to count,” she said. “Whatever the voters decide is whatever the voters decide.”
