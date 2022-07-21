Frederick County election officials processed and counted 17% of the county’s mail-in ballots that had come in by Thursday, the start of the next phase of tabulating primary election results.

The Frederick County Board of Elections had received more than 14,000 primary ballots by mail as of Thursday morning. The 2,500 that canvassers counted on the first day were not enough to swing any races in a significant way.

