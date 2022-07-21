Frederick County election officials processed and counted 17% of the county’s mail-in ballots that had come in by Thursday, the start of the next phase of tabulating primary election results.
The Frederick County Board of Elections had received more than 14,000 primary ballots by mail as of Thursday morning. The 2,500 that canvassers counted on the first day were not enough to swing any races in a significant way.
The count will continue this week.
The votes shuffled around leaders in the race for Frederick County Board of Education — the only nonpartisan race on the ballot — but they did not push anyone out of the top eight who will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
The race’s four “apple ballot” candidates, who the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools’ employee endorsed, received the four highest vote counts during the first day of mail-in vote counting. They make up half of the top eight.
Board member Karen Yoho extended her lead in the field of 16 candidates. She received 1,210 of the votes tabulated Thursday, bringing her total to 12,203.
The four-member Education Not Indoctrination Slate comprises the other four spots after the first day of mail-in vote counting.
The slate is a conservative group seeking to take control of the seven-member school board and wield influence over how the school system teaches students about subjects such as racism, sexuality and health.
Liz Barrett, an incumbent seeking her third term, is ninth in the race and about 350 votes from breaking into the top eight. When polls closed on primary election day on Tuesday, she was behind by 800 votes.
Election officials will continue to process and count mail-in ballots Friday and Saturday. Results will be available at the end of each counting day on the Maryland State Board of Elections’ website.
If necessary, officials will also count ballots on Monday, county Elections Director Barbara Wagner said Thursday.
On Wednesday, the board will review and count provisional ballots, which voters use at the polls when there is a question about their eligibility or registration.
On July 29, election officials are expected to tabulate remaining mail-in ballots, finalize their vote counts and certify election results.
The Frederick County Board of Elections has 26 people — 13 bipartisan teams of two, consisting mostly of volunteers — who are processing and counting mail-in ballots at the board’s headquarters in Frederick.
The teams got off to a relatively slow start Thursday morning, and by their 12:30 p.m. lunch break, they’d processed about 150 ballots, Wagner said.
The teams became increasingly efficient as the day progressed, Wagner said, and by 5:30 p.m., they had processed nearly 2,500 ballots.
Wagner said she expects that the Board of Elections’ productivity will continue to increase Friday and Saturday.
Mail-in ballots, which arrive inside two envelopes, had multiple stops before arriving at a machine to be tabulated.
One team of two was responsible for opening the first envelope and arranging ballots in batches of 50. An election official would then bring the batch to one of the bipartisan duos, seated at a table, who would open the second envelope and inspect the ballot.
If the ballot was intact and the official could easily interpret the vote, the ballot would be added to a pile to be tabulated.
If an election official found a ballot with a coffee stain or an ink stain, they would duplicate the votes on a new, clean ballot to ensure the voting machine would tabulate it. The official would mark up the stained ballot and discard it.
If the ballot was more significantly damaged or if there was a question about a voter’s intent, the ballot would go to another room in the building, where election officials would determine whether to copy the vote onto a new ballot or reject it.
Election officials rejected two ballots Thursday. The person who requested the first ballot died before filling it out, so the family sent it back, unused.
Officials rejected another ballot because the voter wrote their name on it, which voters are instructed not to do.
Once a duo finished processing a batch of roughly 50 ballots, an official would bring the batch to be tabulated and the duo would receive another bundle to process.
Members of the public can attend the mail-in vote counting. Observers — mostly candidates or others representing a political campaign — filed in and out of the Board of Elections building Thursday, but one man stayed for the entire day to bear witness.
“I am determined to see my way through this entire process,” Winston Mann, 66, of Middletown, said as election officials filed out for the evening.
Mann arrived at the Board of Elections building not long after 10 a.m., when officials began processing ballots, and he left with the board’s volunteers at 5:30 p.m.
He worked as an election judge in Middletown in 2020 and again on Tuesday, but he considered himself a newcomer to the elections scene.
Mann, who retired shortly before the start of the pandemic after 30 years in the Army and 20 with the U.S. Department of State, said he was curious to see the process that plays out following Election Day.
“Just seeing how long it takes to do it and everything, it’s just interesting,” Mann said.
Mann said he plans to return Friday.
Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer arrived at the Board of Elections building to find out whether the day’s mail-in vote count had helped her chances of winning the Democratic nomination for the District 3 council seat.
She trailed political newcomer Jazmin Di Cola by about 300 votes following Primary Election Day. When election officials released Thursday’s mail-in count, Keegan-Ayer learned that she had cut Di Cola’s lead in half.
“I know that every vote counts,” she said in a phone interview with the News-Post. “We’ll go with whatever the final tally is.”
Di Cola said in a phone interview that she is grateful for the support that she has received in the election so far.
She’s hopeful that the remaining mail-in votes will help her secure the nomination, but she said she already considers her campaign a success because of the people — namely Spanish-speaking people and immigrants — she feels she has given voice to.
“Whatever the outcome is, it’s already winning for me,” Di Cola said.
