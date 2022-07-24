Frederick County election officials finished their first count of mail-in ballots on Saturday, with changes in several key races, including an incumbent who is just 14 votes ahead of her challenger, according to unofficial results.
The race between Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and challenger Jazmin Di Cola for the Democratic nomination in District 3 is the closest. Though Di Cola was ahead by about 300 votes after early voting and Primary Election Day ballots were counted, Keegan-Ayer caught up and edged past her over three days of mail-in ballot canvassing.
The latest totals show Keegan-Ayer with 1,827 votes and Di Cola with 1,813.
Neither Keegan-Ayer nor Di Cola could be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, incumbent Liz Barrett is poised to advance in the race for the Frederick County Board of Education. Eight of the candidates in the primary will compete for four seats in the November general election.
Results from early voting and election-day ballots had Barrett finishing ninth, but she is now comfortably in seventh. The latest totals have Barrett with 9,866 votes, 272 ahead of Olivia Angolia, who is in eighth.
“I am happy and grateful to all the voters,” Barrett said Sunday. “I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the additional results.”
Mark Joannides, who is running on the conservative Education Not Indoctrination slate along with Angolia, Nancy Allen and Cindy Rose, is now in ninth place. He is 443 votes behind Angolia.
Joannides could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Eighteen-year-old Mason Carter is still leading County Councilman Michael Blue in the race for the District 5 council seat, according to the latest figures after Saturday’s count. Carter has 2,713 votes, and Blue has 2,274.
The race for the Democratic nomination for Frederick County Executive appears all but finished, with County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater about 5,300 votes ahead of Councilman Kai Hagen, who remains in second place. Hagen conceded to Fitzwater last week.
On Wednesday, election officials will review about 1,000 provisional ballots, Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner wrote in an email on Saturday.
Voters fill out provisional ballots at the polls when there is a question about their eligibility or registration. The ballots are reviewed later, and election officials decide whether to count them.
Then, on Friday, officials will count the remaining mail-in ballots, which will include those received after Primary Election Day. Officials are set to certify the election that day, too.
Listed on this page are the latest vote totals, including the first round of the mail-in count (with provisional ballots and the final mail-in count still to come).
