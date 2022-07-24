M.C. Keegan-Ayer
Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County election officials finished their first count of mail-in ballots on Saturday, with changes in several key races, including an incumbent who is just 14 votes ahead of her challenger, according to unofficial results.

The race between Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and challenger Jazmin Di Cola for the Democratic nomination in District 3 is the closest. Though Di Cola was ahead by about 300 votes after early voting and Primary Election Day ballots were counted, Keegan-Ayer caught up and edged past her over three days of mail-in ballot canvassing.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

