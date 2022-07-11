Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Nicholas Augustine has spent years involved in the community, as a police officer, volunteer firefighter and member of various organizations.
Now he would like to begin a new phase of service. He hopes to win a seat on the Frederick County Council representing District 4.
Augustine is running against fellow Democrats Kavonte Duckett, John Funderburk and Betty Law in the July 19 primary. Republicans John Fer, Chaz Packan, and Steve Valentino are seeking their party’s nomination.
District 4 has been represented for two terms by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, who is running for county executive.
Augustine said he began thinking about running when he saw that Fitzwater would leave the seat. He wants to make sure the district has someone on the council with knowledge of how government works.
In his job as the commander for the Montgomery County Police Department’s Wheaton/Glenmont district, he often deals with local officials.
Overseeing a staff of about 150 people, he works on police and crime matters but also with community issues that arise in an area of 82 square miles and approximately 225,000 people.
“So, I have that understanding of what is going on in the government operations, and taking that knowledge and being able to apply that to here to make good decisions for the community. But also to prepare us for the future,” he said.
Augustine said his top campaign issue is public safety, making sure the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services have the resources they need to protect county residents and deal with the growth expected to come to the county.
He said he’s skeptical of the county’s partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the 287(g) federal immigration program, which Augustine said diminishes trust between police and various marginalized communities.
“Our law enforcement in Frederick County should be devoted to enforcing the state and local laws of this county. ... Taking on a responsibility that’s handled by the federal government should not be a priority of our local government,” he said.
The county and local nonprofit organizations also need to work together to create a defined plan for both immediate and long-term solutions to the opioid epidemic in the county, he said.
As a licensed real estate agent, Augustine has watched as market prices “exploded” over the past two years and clients have struggled to come up with the initial costs of buying homes.
He said he would like to look at the county’s recordation tax, to see if part of it could be made exempt for first-time homebuyers.
“Can we reduce that to, say, your first $50,000 is exempt if you’re a first-time homebuyer. To try to bring it down or have a different tiered system to figure out how we can still make the money that is needed, as well as give a break to those who are trying to buy a home.”
Transportation issues such as expanding Interstate 270 to include toll lanes have also caught his attention.
Augustine said he’s not a big believer in tolls, pointing to the underuse of the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery and Prince George’s as an example.
“Tolls aren’t going to solve all our traffic problems,” he said.
Bus service is great for busy areas, he said, but the county needs to find alternative transportation methods for other areas.
It could also promote increased telework and remote work to help with traffic, he said.
Augustine said he supports the county’s Livable Frederick comprehensive plan, especially to create walkable communities and neighborhoods for people in every phase of life.
The county, he said, needs to continue to grow and make sure it’s in the right place and that infrastructure is in place before construction starts.
“If you have no growth, you’re not being successful,” he said.
I hope you come out the winner in the Primary and then the General Election. You’re what the County needs. A man that would work with the CE and across the aisle on the Council for all the people.
