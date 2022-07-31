Liz Barrett
Buy Now

Liz Barrett

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County Board of Education member Liz Barrett, who finished seventh in the crowded primary, said she was considering dropping out of the race before the general election. 

Eight of sixteen candidates advanced through the primaries. Barrett received 12,173 votes, according to unofficial results — far fewer than the other incumbent in the race, Karen Yoho, who finished first with 19,707 votes. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

That’s a tough call Ms. Barrett. Hard to judge how your absence would steer the vote one way or the other. Personally, I’d like you to stay but it’s a lot of work for you if you believe it wouldn’t help. I wish you the best, you have been an asset on the BOE.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription