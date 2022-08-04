Frederick County Board of Education member Liz Barrett said Thursday she was quitting her campaign for reelection in a bid to ensure no members of the Education Not Indoctrination slate earned a seat on the board in November.
Barrett, who was first elected in 2014, finished seventh out of 16 candidates in the July 19 primary. The top eight finishers advanced to the Nov. 8 general election, where they will compete for four seats.
She finished behind all four members of the “Apple Ballot,” who are endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees. She also finished behind two members of the slate, a conservative group fighting to change the way FCPS teaches about race, gender and more.
A third member of the slate finished eighth in the primary.
Since the results were tallied, Barrett has expressed concern that her presence on the November ballot would peel votes away from the Apple Ballot candidates — Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and incumbent Karen Yoho — and would increase the slate members’ chance of victory.
In a statement on Thursday, Barrett said she made her decision not to participate in the general election “with much appreciation for our community and much sadness for the state of things.”
“It is disappointing that nearly all of the focus of this election is on ensuring that an incredibly objectionable slate of candidates is not elected, rather than on the vital issues facing FCPS, our children, families, staff, teachers, and taxpayers,” she said. “I have no interest in feeding this culture war, attempting to compete with the resources of Apple Ballot, or engaging in aggressive party politics in a nonpartisan election.”
Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia and Cindy Rose are the three slate members who made it through the primary. Mark Joannides, a fourth member of the slate, finished tenth.
Barrett has been the most outspoken member on the current board, frequently criticizing FCPS for the way it has handled the pandemic, special education and other issues.
She was often at odds with former FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban, who resigned in December after a U.S. Department of Justice report revealed the district was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
Barrett said she didn’t seek the unions’ endorsement this year in part because she viewed it as a conflict of interest to do so during contract negotiations between the board and the unions.
The Maryland State Education Association makes and pays for advertising materials for the candidates endorsed by local teachers unions.
Barrett and the Apple Ballot candidates all distanced themselves and their policies from those of the slate during the lead-up to the primary.
On its website, the slate — which had hoped to secure a majority on the seven-member board — promises to “ban the use of all materials” dealing with anti-racism or “LGBTQ+ diversity training.” It also says that if elected, members would vote to place cameras in every classroom and reduce the number of employees in FCPS’ central office.
{p dir=”ltr”}The website outlines more granular goals, too, like reinstating the term “Christmas break” rather than “winter break” because “America is a country founded under Judeo Christian laws.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Barrett had posted on Facebook last week that she was considering withdrawing from the race because the slate’s “expressed worldviews are exclusionary, objectionable, and don’t reflect the values of Frederick County.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The slate then criticized Barrett in a Facebook post of its own.
{div dir=”auto”}”I’m curious Liz, which of our world views are ‘exclusionary’ or ‘objectionable?’” the post said. “The ones where we believe children should not be taught about anal sex? ... It could be the one where we don’t believe in forcing people to obstruct their oxygen intake through a face mask or be forced to take an experimental ‘vaccine?’” {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}FCPS is not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students or staff. {/div}
{p dir=”ltr”}In her statement Thursday, Barrett recommended that her supporters vote for Bravo, Gallagher, Dean Rose and Yoho, whom she called “your best votes in this circumstance.”
“To be clear, electing any member of the ENI slate will hurt FCPS and our community,” Barrett said in her statement. “I am stepping out of the race to mitigate that potential.”
In {span}2016, school board candidate Lois Jarman dropped out of the race shortly after the primary. She said she did so to avoid splitting votes among other Democrat-backed candidates and prevent Cindy Rose — who was then running her second school board campaign — from being elected.{/span}
{span}Barrett has until Aug. 16 to formally decline the nomination. {/span}
One thing is certain, the slate of anti maskers will lose. Masks obstructing oxygen indeed. Total BS. Calling the vaccines experimental when they have been safely given to billions of people. Their idiocy is obvious to any educated person with scientific training. Fortunately Frederick County includes a lot of well educated people who know better. They are too foolish and uneducated to be trusted on the School Board. .
Thank you for your public service, Ms. Barrett.
[thumbup]
Two things missing in this story.....the word "parent" and if David Brooks moves into the now-vacant eighth slot. More stellar FNP reporting.
Quote:
""It is disappointing that nearly all of the focus of this election is on ensuring that an incredibly objectionable slate of candidates is not elected, rather than on the vital issues facing FCPS, our children, families, staff, teachers, and taxpayers," she said. "I have no interest in feeding this culture war, attempting to compete with the resources of Apple Ballot, or engaging in aggressive party politics in a nonpartisan election."
Great statement. [thumbup]
