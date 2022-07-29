Karl Bickel captured more than twice the votes of his competitor in the Democratic primary for Frederick County sheriff, according to unofficial results on Friday as vote counting concluded.
Bickel, a retired U.S. Department of Justice senior policy analyst, received 14,475 votes. Dan McDowell, a corporal in the crime scene unit at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, netted 7,054, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, a Republican, ran unopposed in the primary and got 18,633 votes.
“I’m honored to be the nominee for sheriff for the Democratic Party,” Bickel said in a phone interview Friday.
The primary marked McDowell’s first election. Bickel said he appreciated McDowell running and that they had a pleasant phone call around election day.
“Oh, well, I tried,” McDowell said in a phone interview Friday. “Of course I’m disappointed.”
McDowell said he will support Bickel in the general election. McDowell said he does not know what his future will be at the sheriff’s office, but he is eligible to retire.
Nov. 8 will be the third time Bickel has been on the ballot with Jenkins.
In the 2018 general election, Jenkins won against Bickel with 51.9% of the vote, according to online Maryland election records. In 2014, Jenkins was elected with 62.8% over Bickel.
When reached by phone Friday evening, Jenkins declined to provide a comment for this story. He said he would rather be interviewed in person on Monday.
Bickel said he did not campaign hard in the primary, but plans to knock on doors and send out mailers leading up to the general election. He alleged there is a “morale problem” at the sheriff’s office to address. He listed staffing and the opioid crisis as other top priorities.
Bickel acknowledged public interest in the state of the 287(g) program — a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that he has pledged to end.
The 287(g) program allows ICE to train law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status of those booked at jails. In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.
In November, Bickel expects to come out on top.
“I think it’ll be a close race, but I think we’ll win,” Bickel said.
