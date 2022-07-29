Karl Bickel
Buy Now

Karl Bickel

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Karl Bickel captured more than twice the votes of his competitor in the Democratic primary for Frederick County sheriff, according to unofficial results on Friday as vote counting concluded.

Bickel, a retired U.S. Department of Justice senior policy analyst, received 14,475 votes. Dan McDowell, a corporal in the crime scene unit at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, netted 7,054, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription