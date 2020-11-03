A massive swath of mail-in ballots for Democratic nominee Joe Biden had him with a healthy lead over President Donald Trump in Frederick County as the Frederick News-Post went to press Tuesday.
Biden led Trump in the county by more than 7 points with 10 of 14 precincts reporting and 100 percent of Election Day votes counted.
Biden received 33,787 votes by mail to Trump’s 7,931. Trump held an edge over Biden in early voting by a count of 31,486 to 20,063 and Election Day voting by a count of 11,515 to Biden’s 5,825.
Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 1.4 percent of the vote.
Provisional ballots still need to be tabulated before results become final.
Closing time at the pollsThroughout much of early voting and Election Day, a long line of hundreds of voters could be seen outside of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, often snaking around the gym and near the school’s tennis courts.
But at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday — with about 15 minutes until polls closed — that line was nearly gone. There were few last-minute voters—something Mark Bankey had hoped for.
Bankey had already tried to vote at around 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but lines were too long. When he arrived at around 7:50 p.m., he was in and out in 20 minutes.
The 50-year-old Frederick resident quickly pointed to gerrymandering as a huge problem in Maryland, adding he voted for President Donald Trump. He originally was a fan of Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D), but was too much of an opponent of Biden to vote for him.
Democrats have controlled the state for too long, Bankey said—and it’s impacting places like Frederick County.
“I’m used to voting, I don’t like the one-party state of Maryland, I think it’s bull[expletive],” Bankey said. “You’re ignoring the far west, the northern parts, the eastern parts.”
On the other side of the political aisle, Tyrik Douglas voted for the first time. Douglas, 19, was busy with work and was happy he could get his ballot counted in time.
For Douglas, one issue came to mind when voting for Biden: health care.
“I have asthma, I was born with it, so [Trump] was gonna take it away from me,” Douglas said, referring to the fact Republicans and President Trump have criticized the Affordable Care Act, passed under former president Barack Obama and Biden.
Work was light for the election staff at the school. Marc Mitchell, a chief election judge, said 2,097 ballots had been cast through about 7:45 p.m. Lines were steady until about 7 p.m., he said.
Mitchell likes working as a judge, and helping run the process of voting for county residents.
“I like supporting the process, I care about the process … I’ve been doing it for maybe 14 years or so. I’m the first in my family, although I’ve talked it up to family members, but no one has taken the bait,” Mitchell said with laugh.
Watching the resultsWhile voters were casting their final ballots Tuesday, election watch parties were few and far between due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll), chair of the Frederick County delegation in Annapolis, hosted one at Rockwell Brewery in Frederick.
Pippy said 2020 has been a long year due to the pandemic and the presidential election. He and a few dozen Republicans watched news coverage from Fox News and CNN on television in and outside of the taproom.
Pippy voted for all the ballot questions, except for Question 1—a statewide question that would give more power to the state legislature in the budget process, allowing them to move money around in the governor’s proposed budget. Currently, state delegates and senators can only cut from the budget.
If approved, that change would begin in fiscal year 2024—not until the next governor. Pippy opposed it.
“Being in a western Maryland county, when you give the legislature that is exclusively controlled by Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore city Democrats, they tend to limit the amount of funding western Maryland counties get,” Pippy said. “What they’ll end up doing is end up sending less money to Frederick County.”
He said he voted for Sue Johnson and write-in candidate Paulette Anders for the Board of Education. Pippy believed both of those candidates would listen to parents and put students’ best interests in mind.
