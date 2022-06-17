Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Michael Blue said he didn't know what to expect when he arrived on the Frederick County Council in 2018.
He knew the job was a public service, but said he didn't fully appreciate the magnitude of what all the council is responsible for.
“There's not a penny that gets spent or transferred without it going across the dais for the County Council to authorize,” he said.
Serving as the council's vice president, he learned from President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and his other veteran colleagues.
“So I picked up things, and you just try to be an advocate for the citizens of Frederick County,” he said.
Blue is seeking a second term on the council representing District 5, running against fellow Republican Mason Carter in the July 19 primary. Democrat Julianna Lufkin is the only candidate for the seat in her party's primary.
Representing the more rural, agricultural, and conservative District 5 in the northern part of the county, Blue said balancing the needs of his district and the county overall can be one of the hardest parts of his job.
“This county is purple,” he said, which was not the case when he and his family moved to the county in 1969, so his father could take a job at the now-shuttered Eastalco aluminum smelting plant in Adamstown.
Back then, the county was deeply conservative, and Blue said he sometimes has to move away from his more conservative viewpoint to work with more liberal colleagues from other parts of the county, even if he doesn't always agree.
Everyone on the council wants the same things, to help the county manage as it grows by addressing things such as libraries, parks, and school funding, he said.
Growth is a balancing act, he said. The county needs to grow, while also keeping up with the challenges that the growth causes, and have a clear plan for how to address those issues.
He said he doesn't have a specific agenda of things he would like to accomplish in a second term on the council, but would like to help the county address priorities such as infrastructure, roads, housing affordability, and school construction.
When he talks to people in his district, he hears about a lack of transportation options for people in that part of the county, as well as a lack of broadband internet access.
He would like to see the revival of a pilot program that the county launched in 2018 that provided a Tuesday midday shuttle from Frederick to Emmitsburg and Thurmont, and back. The service was discontinued after a yearlong trial because of low ridership.
Work on U.S. 15 is very important for District 5, he said, with getting rid of bottlenecks and at-grade intersections and adding safer points for drivers to turn around among the most important points.
Even with its rural nature, District 5 could use more commercial and industrial development, he said.
The county overall has done a great job of attracting a lot of good, high-paying jobs, Blue said.
“Our economy in Frederick County is doing very well,” he said.
But that success can have unintended consequences in areas such as housing costs and traffic.
Blue said he would like the county to continue using low-income housing tax credits to provide affordable housing.
The county also needs incentives and tax credits to help older residents stay in houses they've owned for years, he said.
He supports Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to add high-occupancy toll lanes to Interstate 270, and would like the state and county to look at additional buses, rail, and other types of transportation to help ease traffic congestion.
“Anything we can do to move in a more efficient way, you just can't take anything off the table,” he said.
